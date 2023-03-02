Carin Schoppmeyer: Nonprofits plan March fundraisers, including Junior Civic League

Out of the Box Luncheon

Girls on the Run Northwest Arkansas

3 11:30 a.m. -- Girls on the Run will host the 12th annual Out of the Box luncheon at Record in Bentonville. Organizers say: "Proceeds go to support Girls on the Run's mission to envision a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams.

This year's luncheon will feature special guest panelists Liz Kunz, chief executive officer, Girls on the Run; Julie Barber, executive vice president -- general merchandise, Walmart; Whitney Cooper, head of transformation at Walmart Connect; and Katie Duncan, Hershey's senior director, Walmart Team.

Tickets are $45 or $400 for a table for 10. Inspiration boxes filled with gifts from supporters and opportunities to win additional prizes are available for $20 online or $25 at the luncheon. Information: (214) 240-8927 or gotrnwa.org.

The Big Party

Fayetteville Junior Civic League

3 6 p.m. -- The Fayetteville Junior Civic League will hold its Big Party at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The evening will feature music by Funk Factory, appetizers and drinks. Tickets are $75. Information: jclfayar@gmail.com or fayettevillejcl.com.

Grape Escapes: A Vine Affair

BOST Inc.

3 6 p.m. -- Grape Escapes: A Vine Affair, the annual benefit for BOST Inc., will be held at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education-Research Institute in Fort Smith. "Grape Escapes was created over 20 years ago to fund needs like art, acting and dance programs, adult and child sensory rooms, transportation, affordable and accessible housing, therapies, and positive behavior supports," organizers say.

Proceeds from the event will go "to renovating our flagship location at 1801 S. 74th St., a significant piece of Bost's history and future."

The evening will feature a beer garden and outdoor cigar bar, live music from After 5 Jazz and food and wine from 6-9 p.m. An afterparty with ArTs at Bost from 9-11 p.m. will have treats and a cash bar.

Tickets for the party attire fundraiser are $100.

Information: (479) 478-5554 or bost.org.

The Abilities Ball

Life Styles

11 6-9:30 p.m. -- The inaugural Abilities Ball to benefit Life Styles at the Fayetteville Public Library will be "devoted to celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of the people with developmental disabilities we have proudly and enthusiastically served since 1976," organizers say.

The come-as-you-are fundraiser will include live music by Funk Factory, small plate dining by Ozark Catering, a special performance by Life Styles clients, a signature cocktail, live and silent auctions and a VIP room. General admission tickets are $50 or $35 for children and Life Styles clients and staff members. Information: (479) 521-3581, info@lifestylesinc.org or lifestylesinc.org.

Cowboy Up for a Cure

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

11 7 p.m. --The Arkansas chapter of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will play host to the Cowboy Up for a Cure & Wage Hope Western Style benefit to be held at the Benton County Quail Barn in Bentonville. The fundraiser will feature live music by Magnolia Road, food, drinks and auction items.

"Events like this contribute to our year round efforts to raise money and awareness in the fight against pancreatic cancer as our organization supports patients and their families facing this diagnosis. Together, we make a difference and Wage Hope," organizers say. Tickets are $50 and available for purchase at: eventbrite.com. Information: (479) 202-3749 or pancan.org.

Ozark Trivia Night

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

30 6:30 p.m. -- The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will play host to an Ozark Trivia Night -- "calling all history nerds, buffs, and people with both useful and useless information," organizers say. Dustin Seaton will serve as quiz master at the benefit that will feature prizes for first, second and third places and best themed table; snacks; raffles; and locally crafted beer, wine and cider. Participants may register as individuals or teams of up to six members. Costumes and table decorations are encouraged to win the prize for best themed table. Registration for individuals is $15 and $90 for a team. Information: (479) 750-8165, shilohmuseum.org/ozark-trivia.

Big Paws Block Party

Big Paws of the Ozarks

31 6-10 p.m. -- Big Paws of the Ozarks and Boston Mountain Brewing Company are joining together to hold the inaugural Big Paws Block Party.

"Swing by and enjoy craft beer, cocktails and food truck cuisine for a good cause. We'll also have some party games and a silent auction," organizers say.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged "to help us raise funds to continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs in our Northwest Arkansas community." Register for tickets at eventbrite.com. Information: bigpawsozarks.org.

Youth of the Year Gala -- ON PURPOSE

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County

31 6-10 p.m. -- The Boys & Girls Club of Benton County will celebrate the Youth of the Year and other outstanding club members at the Youth of the Year Gala ON PURPOSE at Metroplex Event Center in Rogers. Organizers say: "We will have dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, live music and a chance to hear from our 2023 Youth of the Year, Kayleigh."

Charles Redfield, chief merchandising officer, Walmart, will serve as event chairman; and honorary co-hosts will be Julie Barber, executive vice president, general merchandise, Walmart, and Alain Nzigamasabo, senior vice president general merchandise manager grocery and beverages at Sam's Club. Tickets are $175 and tables for eight are available for $1,400.

Information: (479) 273-7187 or bgcbentoncounty.org/yoy

Stevie, an English Bulldog, looks on as she is awarded best underbite, Sunday, September 11, 2022 during a dog show at the Bentonville Brewing Company in Bentonville. The Bentonville Brewing Company hosted the first annual Big Paws of the Ozarks Rescue Dog All Stars Dog Show, a community event to celebrate all of the rescue dogs in the community that were adopted and those who chose to adopt. The event was free for anyone to register who has adopted a dog. The event included several judged categories including best drooler, best under bite and best wiggle butt to name a few. Prizes were provided by Rope Hounds, Three Dog Bakery and Walmart Pets. "We just really want to bring awareness to all of the amazing dogs you can find in our community. Shelters and rescues are overflowing so it's more important than ever to adopt. Visit nwaonline.com/220912Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Benny the dog looks on as he is rewarded best in show, Sunday, September 11, 2022 during a dog show at the Bentonville Brewing Company in Bentonville. The Bentonville Brewing Company hosted the first annual Big Paws of the Ozarks Rescue Dog All Stars Dog Show, a community event to celebrate all of the rescue dogs in the community that were adopted and those who chose to adopt. The event was free for anyone to register who has adopted a dog. The event included several judged categories including best drooler, best under bite and best wiggle butt to name a few. Prizes were provided by Rope Hounds, Three Dog Bakery and Walmart Pets. "We just really want to bring awareness to all of the amazing dogs you can find in our community. Shelters and rescues are overflowing so it's more important than ever to adopt. Visit nwaonline.com/220912Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

