Commodores end Rupp Arena woes

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Shots finally starting falling again for Jordan Wright, whose boldest attempt came with the game on the line.

Wright hit a go-ahead fall-away jumper in the lane with 2.6 seconds remaining to finish with 23 points, and Vanderbilt topped No. 23 Kentucky 68-66 on Wednesday night for its first win at Rupp Arena since January 2007.

Jubilation followed for Vanderbilt and the senior guard, who was eager to break out after a scoreless outing against Florida and just 15 points the previous three games. Some advice from Vandy Coach Jerry Stackhouse helped.

"He said that [after] the last game, I could pick it up and that's what I did tonight," said Wright, who finished with a career high in points. "I came out, stayed focused, kept doing my work and kept my routine. And it showed tonight."

The surging Commodores (17-13, 10-7) earned their seventh win in eight games and are 7-3 since losing to Kentucky 69-53 on Jan. 24 in Nashville. Their run has included a home upset of then-No. 6 Tennessee and a sweep of Florida, providing confidence to win a tense game in one of the sport's loudest environments and snapping a 14-game series drought.

NO. 2 ALABAMA 90,

AUBURN 85, OT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points, Brandon Miller made the clinching free throws with six seconds left and No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 17-point deficit before beating archrival Auburn in overtime.

The Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1) clinched outright their second regular-season SEC title in three years.

Miller rebounded teammate Jaden Bradley's missed dunk and drew a foul, making both free throws. Noah Clowney had blocked KD Johnson's layup attempt on the other end.

The Tigers (19-11, 9-8), who had three key players foul out, couldn't close it out after leading almost the entire way in regulation. They were up 17 with under 11 minutes left.

Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) scored 17 points and Jaylin Williams 15 before both fouled out in overtime. Johni Broome had already picked up his fifth foul with 10 points.

NO. 11 KANSAS STATE 85,

OKLAHOMA 69

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Desi Sills (Jonesboro) flirted with a triple-double in his Bramlage Coliseum farewell, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell also had big senior send-offs, and No. 11 Kansas State held on to beat Oklahoma.

Sills, a former University of Arkansas and Arkansas State player, finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, while Johnson had 16 points and Nowell added 11 points and 10 assists, helping the Wildcats (23-7, 11-6) snap a three-game skid against the Sooners.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin also scored 19 points for Kansas State, which led by as many as 20 early in the second half before the Sooners (14-16, 4-13) made a late run to get within 75-65 with just under 2 minutes to go.

In other men's Top 25 games Wednesday, Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and No. 14 UConn closed out its home schedule in emphatic style with a 88-59 win over skidding DePaul. Andre Jackson filled up the stat sheet for Connecticut (23-7, 12-7) with 11 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Nick Ongenda tied a career high with 17 points for DePaul (9-21, 3-16), which has lost 11 in a row.... Souley Boum scored a season-high 33 points and Colby Jones added 29 to help No. 19 Xavier beat No. 20 Providence 94-89 and clinch the second seed in the Big East Tournament. Ed Croswell scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, and Bryce Hopkins also scored 17 for Providence. ... Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Ohio State finish its home schedule with a 73-62 win over No. 21 Maryland. ... Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan each scored 20 points as Notre Dame won longtime Coach Mike Brey's final home game with a 88-81 win over No. 25 Pittsburgh. Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz each added 14 points as the Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16) snapped a seven-game losing streak.

SEC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

KENTUCKY 72, FLORIDA 57

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Robyn Benton scored 20 points, Adebola Adeyeye had 11 points and 17 rebounds and No. 14 Kentucky beat 11th-seeded Florida in an SEC Tournament game marred by a scuffle.

Kentucky (11-18) snapped a seven-game losing streak to advance to play No. 6 Alabama today.

The game had a 22-minute delay for an official review following an altercation between Florida forward Tatyana Wyche and Kentucky forward Ajae Petty with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter. Wyche threw the ball in the direction of Petty and then chased after her down the court. No punches appeared to be thrown, but several players left the bench area leading to eight ejections -- four from each team.

TEXAS A&M 77,

VANDERBILT 70

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Freshman Sydney Bowles scored a season-high 22 points and No. 13 seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M (8-19) advances to play No. 5 seed Mississippi State today. The Aggies have lost three in a row in the series.

Bowles, averaging 8.3 points per game, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including 3 three-pointers. Bowles' fifth three-pointer of the game extended Texas A&M's lead to 69-52 before Vanderbilt scored the next 14 points to get within three with 2:25 left. Bowles ended Texas A&M's nearly seven-minute field-goal drought with her sixth three-pointer, setting a career-high.

Xavier forward Jerome Hunter (2) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)



Xavier guard Desmond Claude (1) maneuvers around Providence guard Alyn Breed during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)



Xavier guard Desmond Claude, left, and Providence guard Jayden Pierre vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Providence. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

