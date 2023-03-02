Foresters award scholarship to UAM student

Evan Beaver, a junior pursuing both the forestry and the wildlife management and conservation options of the Natural Resources Management degree, was presented a $600 check by Ouachita SAF representatives Michael Blazier and Robert Ficklin.

The Ouachita SAF consists of forestry professionals in both Arkansas and Oklahoma, and a deserving student from Arkansas is selected to receive this scholarship every two years, according to a news release.

In addition to having an excellent academic record, recipients are selected based upon their involvement and leadership in student activities.

Beaver not only has a solid academic record with a 4.0 grade point average, but he also is the secretary of the student chapter of Ducks Unlimited and a member of the Forestry Club at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

He is a native of Hampton. He expressed his appreciate for the scholarship, as it would help him complete his degree. Upon the completion of his degree, he plans to pursue a graduate degree in the natural resources field.

Nutrition education conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Henson said the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities.

"The event is a chance to network with community partners and other SNAP-Ed and EFNEP educators as we work together in increasing food access and resources across communities," she said. "Much of the agenda will focus on food justice, food banks, nutrition education, policy, systems and environmental changes (PSE) work."

The conference is open to the public. Henson said the conference is an opportunity for those who work in community outreach, public health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and in other areas of the community health sector.

"The conference also presents an opportunity for the public to learn how land-grant universities empower communities through Extension," she said. "Each of the 1890 historicallyBlack land-grant universities taking part in this conference use Extension programs to strengthen local communities. The SNAP-Ed and EFNEP programs, for example, teach citizens how to make positive and long-lasting changes related to nutrition, cooking and physical activity."

To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com. During the online registration process, participants are required to make a minimum donation of $10 to the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry at Pine Bluff. Details: hensont@uapb.edu or http://www.facebook.com/1890SNAPEd.

Southeast society elects board

The Southeast Junior/Senior High School Historical Society LLC recently elected board of directors. They are Freddie Scott, president; John Barnes, vice president; Alonzo "Bubba" Pettigrew Jr., secretary; and Garland Broom, treasurer. The inaugural Panther Newsletter is now available upon email request at southeasthistoricalsociety1@gmail.com, according to a news release.

The organization is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. All Southeast alumni are invited to attend.

Agenda items include updates on gym status, Arkansas Historical Preservation, business plan, and securing 501 (c)(3) status. Committee progress reports will be made on finance, Alumni and Friends Survey, facility use, memorabilia and historical artifacts.

The meeting will be available on Zoom at ID: 860 5799 4647; Password 136517 or phone by dialing (305) 224-1968.