The world in brief: Drowned migrants mourned in Italy

Drowned migrants mourned in Italy

ROME -- Wailing and other expressions of grief echoed through a sports complex in southern Italy as public viewing began Wednesday of the closed coffins holding the bodies of dozens of migrants who died in a shipwreck.

Meanwhile, the search by air and sea to spot any of the many believed still to be missing continued for a fourth day. Italian state TV and the LaPresse news agency said a child's body was the latest of three corpses to be recovered, raising the confirmed death toll to 67.

Emerging in the aftermath have been conflicting or not completely synchronized accounts by authorities of what was known about the vessel in the last hours of its voyage before the shipwreck.

The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria before dawn on Sunday.

Eighty people survived the shipwreck. According to survivor accounts, the boat had held 170 or more passengers when it set out from the Turkish port of Izmir a few days earlier.

The coffins -- brown ones for adults and white ones for children -- were arranged in neat rows on the sports facility's wooden floor in the city of Crotone. Atop each coffin was a bouquet of flowers. Some people added stuffed animals, another a toy truck, on the coffins of children.

Split families a challenge after quake

ALEPPO, Syria -- Reuniting children with their missing families has become a top priority in the aftermath of last month's massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, the head of the U.N. children's agency said Wednesday.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said the Feb. 6 quake that rocked southeast Turkey and parts of northern Syria has compounded existing crises in war-torn Syria.

"The first challenge is figuring out if [the] children's parents are alive in some place, and if they are trying to reunite them," she told The Associated Press, speaking at a school in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Since the quake, the school has been turned into a shelter for families who lost their homes.

In Turkey, Derya Yanik, the minister for family affairs, said Wednesday that more than 1,800 "unaccompanied children" have been reunited with their families since the quake. Efforts were underway to identify 83 other children and reunite them with family members, Yanik said.

Some of the children who have not been identified were still in intensive care in hospitals in Turkey, she added, and more than 350,000 families had applied to foster children orphaned by the quake.

Iran to probe fumes at girls' schools

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's president on Wednesday ordered authorities to investigate a series of incidents in which noxious fumes have sickened students at girls' schools, which some officials suspect are attacks targeting women's education.

Hundreds of girls at around 30 schools have been sickened since November, with some winding up in hospital beds. Officials initially dismissed the incidents, only acknowledging the scope of the crisis in recent days.

Children have complained about headaches, heart palpitations, feeling lethargic or otherwise unable to move. Some described smelling tangerines, chlorine or cleaning agents.

Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting girls' education. Women and girls continued attending school even at the height of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled Iran's Western-backed monarchy.

At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi said the Interior Ministry should probe the incidents, with help from the health and intelligence ministries, and promptly release the results to the public, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

It was the first time he has publicly addressed the poisonings.

U.S. soldier dies in Thai military drill

BANGKOK -- A U.S. Army officer has died while on temporary duty in Thailand to take part in a major multinational military exercise, U.S. and Thai officials said Wednesday. No foul play was suspected, they said.

Maj. Andrew Cotter had been participating in Cobra Gold, a training and coordination exercise with the United States and host Thailand joined by five major Asian allies, with additional participation by 23 other countries. More than 7,000 military personnel are taking part.

Cotter served as operations officer for the 17th Field Artillery Thunderbolt Brigade in the army's I Corps, said a statement issued from where the unit is normally stationed, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State. It said he was found unresponsive in the central Thai city of Lopburi, one of the sites for the exercise, and confirmed dead on Tuesday.

Police Col. Raksak Mekchinda, superintendent of the Lopburi police station, said Cotter's body was discovered in a bathroom at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

"He fainted in the bathroom, it was locked, his soldier friends were searching and couldn't find him, so they kicked the door down and then found him," he said. "He probably had a medical condition."

Coffins of the victims of last Sunday's shipwreck are lined up at the local sports hall in Crotone, southern Italy, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. At least 67 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkey. (AP photo/Giuseppe Pipita)







The coffins of the victims of last Sunday's shipwreck are lined up at the local sports hall in Crotone, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. At least 65 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkey. (Antonino D'Urso/LaPresse via AP)



The coffins of the victims of last Sunday's shipwreck are lined up at the local sports hall in Crotone, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. At least 65 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkey. (Antonino D'Urso/LaPresse via AP)



A picture taken by a thermal camera of a FRONTEX (European Border and Coast Guard Agency) airplane, Saturday, Feb. 25, showing the boat that later shipwrecked off the Italian shore of Cutro. At least 67 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkey. (FRONTEX via AP)



Relatives cry on the coffin of one of the victims of last Sunday's shipwreck at the local sports hall in Crotone, southern Italy, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. At least 67 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkey. (AP photo/Giuseppe Pipita)



Relatives cry on the coffin of one of the victims of last Sunday's shipwreck at the local sports hall in Crotone, southern Italy, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. At least 67 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkey. (AP photo/Giuseppe Pipita)



Victims of a migrants boat shipwreck lay in state in a sports centre where they were taken, in Crotone, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Rescue crews searched by sea and air for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro)



A Relatives cries on the coffin of one of the victims of last Sunday's shipwreck at the local sports hall in Crotone, southern Italy, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. At least 67 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkey. (AP photo/Giuseppe Pipita)

