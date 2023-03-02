Police beat: Drug buy preceded arrest, police say

Drug buy preceded arrest, police say

North Little Rock police on Tuesday morning arrested a man on gun and drug charges after what they suspected was a drug sale, according to an arrest report.

Officers encountered Jamarsae Baker, 30, of North Little Rock, around 10:15 a.m. after seeing him parked near 4601 North Hills Blvd. and entering other vehicles that pulled up beside him. Police said the behavior was consistent with that of someone selling drugs.

Baker had a firearm and a "sizeable" amount of marijuana on his person, the report states. He faces three felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person and drug possession.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Machine gun found in officers' search

The Arkansas State Police on Tuesday arrested a man who had an illegal machine gun, according to an arrest report.

A state trooper pulled over a vehicle in which Trameini Johnson, 23, of North Little Rock, was a passenger around 11:30 a.m. near 400 Pershing Blvd. for having an illegal window tint, the report says.

Police had earlier seen the vehicle parked in a gas station parking lot for around 45 minutes and had then observed Johnson with a gun in his hoodie, according to the report. When officers found the weapon on Johnson's person, it was found to have been modified to fire fully automatically, the report says.

Johnson is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces felony charges of possessing a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a certain person. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Traffic stop yields firearms, drugs

A North Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop late Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock officers pulled over Donald Bowers, 30, around 10:22 p.m. off Interstate 40 and reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle, leading to a search.

Bowers told officers he had a handgun, and the search located guns, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and a digital scale, the report says. He faces four drug possession counts and charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.

Bowers was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Gun stolen, police learn after stop

The Arkansas State Police early Wednesday arrested a Little Rock man who they say had a stolen weapon during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

A trooper pulled over Tyler Lipsie, 22, around 1:50 a.m. on Interstate 430 near mile marker 2 because he had a defective headlight and nonworking license plate lights, the report says.

The officer reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle, leading to a search and the discovery of a Glock 19 pistol that had been reported stolen in Little Rock, about 14 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, the report says.

Lipsie faces felony counts of theft by receiving of a firearm and drug possession, a misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon and citations for driving without a license or on an expired license and having nonworking headlight and license plate lights.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night in lieu of $4,500 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.