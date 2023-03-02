Fast hiring, fewer raises a Fed puzzle

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues confront a "legitimate head-scratcher" as they probe how high to raise interest rates in the coming months: How wage growth is slowing when the jobs market remains so tight.

Answering that question likely will go a long way in determining whether the Fed can bring down inflation without doing much damage to employment and the economy. If pressure on pay keeps easing even as employers keep hiring, policymakers will likely feel less compelled to push rates ever deeper into restrictive territory in their drive to return inflation to their 2% goal.

The paradox: the U.S. unemployment rate has tumbled to its lowest in more than half a century -- seemingly giving workers all the more power to demand higher pay. But a key measure of wages and benefits is decelerating, resulting in what White House economist Jared Bernstein calls a real "head-scratcher."

With supply chain snarls unraveling, Powell has zeroed in on the labor market as an important source of inflationary risk. He's cited the significance of labor costs for service industries ranging from health care to restaurants in arguing that wages are rising too quickly to be consistent with the Fed's 2% goal.

Many economists say it will take serious damage to the job market to defuse such price pressures. But there's another scenario starting to gain attention: Call it a reverse wage-price spiral. And it likely will be the best bet for Powell's coveted "soft landing," where inflation comes down without a harmful recession.

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi posits the wage deceleration is from a downshift in inflation expectations held by workers and their employers.

Reduced expectations for living costs -- reflecting lower gasoline prices and the anticipated impact of aggressive Fed interest-rate increases -- lead to tempered wage demands. That in turn means less pressure on companies to raise prices.

"A slowdown in wage growth without a significant increase in the unemployment rate puts us one step closer to a soft landing," said Sinem Buber, lead economist at ZipRecruiter, an online job-matching site that worked with over 40 million applicants last year.

The reverse wage-price spiral isn't universally endorsed. Former chief White House economist Jason Furman has put forth an alternative hypothesis: wage-price persistence.

Labor costs perhaps have come off the boil as the burst of hiring spurred by the economy's reopening abated. But the jobs market remains wonky, as demand for labor still far outstrips supply. That will keep wage increases -- and inflation -- elevated, according to the Furman hypothesis.

And that will necessitate even higher rates from the Fed, ultimately involving a greater risk of an economic contraction.

"A recession will eventually be necessary" to get inflation back to the Fed's comfort zone, said Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan Chase.

The Fed's favorite measure of labor expenses, the employment cost index, has shown three straight quarters of smaller advances. A narrower measure -- average hourly earnings of employees -- has also slowed, with a year-on-year gain of 4.4% in January, down from 5.9% last March.

The easing in pay pressures has occurred even with unemployment at the lowest level since 1969, with nearly two jobs available for every seeker.

Zandi argues that what drove the outsize pay increases seen a year ago was a surge in inflation coming out of the covid-19 pandemic compounded by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Workers responded to the rise in the prices of gasoline and other necessities by pushing for higher pay. Now that price gains have peaked and appear to be slowing, the demand for bigger wage gains are expected to ease, he said.

Zandi, who sees better-than-even odds the United States will avoid a recession, doesn't dispute the jobs market is tight. He just doesn't think it's as taut as some economists do. The share of the prime-age working population that's employed is 80%, consistent with full employment but not beyond it, he said.

Count former Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers as skeptical. In a VoxEU column Tuesday with fellow economist Alex Domash, Summers attributed the recent slowdown in wage growth to a fading of temporary shocks arising out of the pandemic, including shifts by workers away from in-person jobs.

That still leaves wages growing well above levels that are compatible with the Fed's 2% inflation target as employers raise pay to retain and hire workers in a tight jobs market, Summers, who is a paid contributor to Bloomberg Television, and Domash wrote.

Nick Bunker, head of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab, also doubts wage growth can return to pre-pandemic levels with the labor market still so tight, especially for such service industries as leisure and hospitality.

While the post-lockdown hiring frenzy has ended, competition for workers is still "strong enough to keep wages growing at an elevated pace," he said.

Citigroup global chief economist Nathan Sheets has flagged the potential for further catch-up spending on services such as travel that were depressed earlier during the pandemic. He wrote in a Feb. 10 report that this is expected to push up employment -- and wages -- in those labor-intensive sectors.

"The lion's share of today's inflationary pressures are arising from the services sectors, and this could create challenges for the central banks," Sheets, a former Fed official, wrote.

He sees the U.S. falling into recession in the second half of the year as the Fed raises rates three more times, each by a quarter percentage point.

Powell will have an opportunity of presenting his own latest take next week, with semiannual testimony on the economy before Congress. The Fed's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for March 21-22.