Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Josue Lemus, 26, of 1500 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lemus was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

Destiny Dutton, 24, of 12172 Tyson Road in Lowell, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Dutton was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Thomas Boger, 39, of 2178 Madison County 7750 in Hindsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with drug trafficking. Boger was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Cesar Laguna-Garcia, 30, of 4000 Watkins Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Laguna-Garcia was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Raul Amaya, 42, of 567 Costales Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Amaya was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.