FYI Calendar: Battle of Pea Ridge event, Cane Hill Kite Fest both Saturday

Today

Sustainable Stormwater Practices -- With the Pollinator Partnership, 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. March 2-3, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Landscapes, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Filmmaker Seminar -- Airic Hughes moderates a panel with Spade Robinson, Kristin Mann, Dwight Chalmers, Amos Cochran, Alexander Jeffrey and Krista Bradley, 6-9 p.m., Giffels Auditorium in Old Main, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. arkansascinemasociety.org.

__

Friday

Chapter Chicks -- A women's book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Demonstration -- With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Rogers Short Film Festival -- Screenings begin at 3 p.m. March 3, 10 a.m. March 4 and 10 a.m. March 5, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20 for one-day passes; $48 for three-day passes; $185 VIP. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Outdoor Movie -- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," 6 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail & Create -- Markmaking with Adam Fulwiler, 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Narnia The Musical" -- Presented by The Story Room, 7 p.m. March 3; 2 & 7 p.m. March 4; 4 p.m. March 5; 7 p.m. March 10; 2 p.m. March 11, Grace Point Church, 1201 McCollum Drive in Bentonville. $10-$15. gracepointchurch.churchcenter.com/registrations.

__

Saturday

Battle of Pea Ridge Commemoration -- With musket & artillery programs, living history talks, guided hike and original artwork by Dan Hoffbauer, all day, Pea Ridge National Military Park. 451-8122, Ext. 1226.

Super Saturday -- The BenAnna Band, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple -- Make a bowl cozy, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

CACHE Activation -- With music and upcycling with Kerri Besse of K. Anne Designs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fourth St. in Bentonville. cachecreate.org/cache-studios/.

Cane Hill Kite Fest -- Noon until the last kite comes down, Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill. $1-$2 to fly; kites for sale, $1-$16. 824-8109.

Gallery Conversation -- Cubism & Commodities, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bikes! Bikes! Bikes! -- With Bike School Bentonville, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Fort Smith Symphony -- "What A Rush!" with works by Spinei, Fuchs and Hanson, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y -- Part of the Starrlight Jazz Club series, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$53. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Day -- All Bentonville Reads "Almost Super" by Marion Jensen, noon-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BenAnna Band -- Interactive family music show, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- With Peter Fletcher, classical guitar, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra -- Three ensembles and six chamber groups perform, 3:30 p.m. & 6 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$10. arphil.org.

"Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume" -- A children's musical based on the books by Kwame Alexander, 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

