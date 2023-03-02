Get to know: Future Razorback DB Anton Pierce

Mills’ Anton Pierce realized his dream to be an Arkansas Razorback when he pledged to the Hogs on Feb. 2.
Pierce, 6-2, 203 pounds, chose Arkansas over Army, Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Central Arkansas. He was committed to the Black Knights.
Recruited to play safety in Fayetteville, Pierce recorded 67 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense as a senior. He had 50 catches for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns, and 1 rushing touchdown.
Nickname: Ton/A1/AP
Favorite thing about playing DB: jamming receives and hitting people
Coach Marcus Woodson is: a cool and funny coach
Funniest football moment: fighting over an interception with my teammate
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: an action
My mom is always on me to do: my best on everything
Must watch TV: I don’t really watch TV but I like Family Guy
Love or hate rollercoasters: love
What super power would you choose if given the option: teleportation
My two pet peeves are: smacking and bullying
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Patrick Mahomes
My hidden talent is: beatboxing
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Canes because of their sauce
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: a Caniac Combo from Raising Canes
I will never ever eat: Mayo
Favorite junk food: Reese’s
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Reese’s ice cream
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: I use to eat fries with ketchup and ice cream
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Sommer Ray
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Dubai
I’m terrified of: Spiders
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: birthday party
Love or hate horror movies and why: love because they are funny
Cat or dog person and why: dog because I was raised around dogs
Do you think aliens exist: I wouldn’t say aliens but I definitely believe there are other forms of live out there
I get emotional when: I think about my Paw Paw
Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Tic Tok
Best advice I’ve received: people are gonna whisper your success but scream your failures
Role model and why: My G-Daddy (grandfather) Because he has been a great leader and I’ve learn a lot of things about being a man from him .
Three words to describe me: outgoing, funny and caring
People would be surprised that I: Beatbox