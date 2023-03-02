Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 3:04 a.m.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (left) talks with foster parents Dennis and Natalie Berry after Sanders signed an executive order and launched the Every Child Arkansas initiative on Tuesday at the state Capitol in Little Rock. The Berrys have fostered 161 children as foster parents. Dennis Berry's name was incorrect in a photo caption in Wednesday's paper.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT