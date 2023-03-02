Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

GM plans job cuts for execs, salary staff; won’t say number

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:47 a.m.
FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is making some performance-related job cuts, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, among some of its salaried employees and executives. The Detroit automaker did not specify how many jobs would be eliminated, but did say it would impact a relatively small number of workers. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

General Motors Co. is making performance-related job cuts among salaried employees and executives.

The Detroit automaker did not specify how many jobs will be eliminated but said the cuts impact a relatively small number of workers. GM has 81,000 salaried employees worldwide.

In an internal memo sent to employees, Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman said impacted workers started leaving the company Tuesday.

In January, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said during an earnings call the automaker planned for $2 billion in cost savings over the next two years.

"The areas we're focusing on include continuing to reduce complexity in all of our products, and reducing corporate overhead expenses across the board," Barra said at the time. "I do want to be clear, though. We're not planning layoffs. We are limiting our hiring to only the most strategically important roles and will use attrition to help manage overall head count."

Print Headline: GM plans job cuts for execs, salary staff; won’t say number

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT