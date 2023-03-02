GM plans job cuts for execs, salary staff; won’t say number

General Motors Co. is making performance-related job cuts among salaried employees and executives.

The Detroit automaker did not specify how many jobs will be eliminated but said the cuts impact a relatively small number of workers. GM has 81,000 salaried employees worldwide.

In an internal memo sent to employees, Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman said impacted workers started leaving the company Tuesday.

In January, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said during an earnings call the automaker planned for $2 billion in cost savings over the next two years.

"The areas we're focusing on include continuing to reduce complexity in all of our products, and reducing corporate overhead expenses across the board," Barra said at the time. "I do want to be clear, though. We're not planning layoffs. We are limiting our hiring to only the most strategically important roles and will use attrition to help manage overall head count."