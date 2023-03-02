Governor appoints Kevin Crass, an attorney and executive director of her transition team, to UA Board of Trustees

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced today that she will appoint Kevin Crass to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Crass will replace Charles Gibson and his term will expire on March 1, 2033.

Crass was executive director of Sanders' transition team.

"He helped lay the foundation for my administration to hit the ground running on day one with bold, conservative reforms that empower all Arkansans," Sanders said through a news release. "I am confident that his strong leadership, character, and experience will make him an invaluable member of the Board of Trustees.”

Crass is a senior partner in the litigation practice group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He focuses his practice on significant, complex business litigation in federal and state court, according to the news release.