



Happy birthday (Mar. 2): You'll have the courage to be true to yourself and your creative vision, pursue your work with passion and resist the temptation of external reward. You'll get accolades, but you won't depend on them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A special instinct kicks in to help you sort out today's dealings. You've an excellent sense for the timing of the sale. You're not just trying to get rich. You aim for an exchange that favors all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It will be tempting to take a laid-back approach. If everything is connected, every path will eventually lead to your desired destination. But no one has the luxury of infinite time. Get the map as soon as possible.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A relationship opens before you like land that's been changed by the season and by all that was built and unbuilt there. There are still wonders in this place, hidden secrets that you will discover over time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Unlike your head, your heart doesn't complicate things. Like the moon it commands an ocean, pumping oxygenated life into the situation, and what's not needed goes out with the tide.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It is not childishness that causes you to act on impulse — quite the opposite. Experience has taught you that restraint can sometimes be foolish.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be drawn to say hello to someone new. Though you may only be acquainted with surface information here, you feel a deep connection more because of shared values than any common background or experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): New topics come to the fore and you're encouraged to jump into the discussion. Wait until you know more. It will pay to be thoughtful, and if you don't voice your opinion yet, you won't have to worry about changing your mind later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The usual aims bore you, but they seem accessible. So what? You have time. With enough work, over time, much is possible. So go for the optimal experience. Go for what you really, really want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Celebrate the emotional bond you share with someone. It takes courage and care to create this kind of mutual trust that allows you to talk freely, confide in one another and foster a feeling of acceptance, flaws and all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even when your person is not physically present, they are a force strong in your mind and being. "Like a star of heaven in the broad daylight, thou art unseen, but yet I hear thy shrill delight." — Percy Bysshe Shelley

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Maybe you had hoped that a certain relationship would get deep, but it's as light as cake, a joyful experience. You wouldn't want to live on it, but you also wouldn't want to live without it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your work and relationships are best when they ride the line between keen interest and passionate fervor. Don't let any focus turn to obsession or burn too hot so as to become all-consuming.

EXIT KISS: “The wound is the place where the light enters you,” said the ancient poet Rumi. This is why, when challenge comes again, you will not be afraid. You know it has the potential to bring growth and enlightenment. However, you needn’t seek challenge out or throw yourself into trouble. This is the message of Mercury’s kiss to Saturn before leaving Aquarius.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Compassionate Pisces artist Chris Martin kept the entertainment flowing through the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually entertaining fans while supporting various charitable organization. The Coldplay frontman is a strong advocate for social and environmental causes and has used his platform to raise awareness for climate change, mental health and more. Martin has natal sun and Mercury in soulful Pisces and moon and Saturn in entertaining Leo.



