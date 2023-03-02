Bill Lee, governor of Tennessee, said it would be "ridiculous" to conflate a recently surfaced high school yearbook photo of him in women's clothing to drag show performances, adding he'll sign legislation to limit where "adult cabaret entertainment" can be staged.

Andy Ogles, a Tennessee congressman, apologized for being "mistaken" when he said he graduated with an international relations degree, saying he checked his transcript after a Nashville TV station raised questions and his degree is actually in liberal studies.

Chris Sander, a Missouri legislator, avoided censure when the Jackson County Republican Party ruled the motion out of order for now over his proposed state constitutional amendment to redefine marriage from being between "a man and a woman" to "two individuals."

Tricia Derges, a former Missouri lawmaker and assistant physician, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for telling patients she was treating them with stem cells and fraudulently trying to get $900,000 in covid-19 funds, though she said her mistakes were made "unknowingly."

Tamara Dadyan, who was accused of leading a Los Angeles-based fraud ring that stole $18 million in covid-19 aid, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison, then vanished, was found and extradited from Montenegro.

Elizabeth Bonilla, a New York City paramedic, and three other emergency workers who said they were disciplined for speaking to reporters in the early months of the pandemic reached a settlement in their free-speech lawsuit against the Fire Department and the city, with each getting $29,999.

Tyrese Harris of New Orleans faces the possibility of two life sentences after pleading guilty to federal charges in several carjackings and is awaiting state trial in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.

Cal Green said her goal is "to improve the Police Department and make Natchez a safer place to live, work and play" as she lost the "interim" tag and was appointed police chief of the Mississippi city, the first woman in the post.

Joanna McClinton said it's "pretty incredible" that it took almost 250 years "before a woman could stand at this desk, not just to give a prayer, but to get the gavel," as she became the first female speaker of the Pennsylvania House.