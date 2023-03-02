Irish health care servicer to expand in Sherwood, create 255 jobs





RelateCare, a health care communications and services organization, announced Thursday that it will create 255 new jobs in Sherwood in the next three years.

The workers will "support back-office functions for hospitals and health care facilities for clients in the United States," a news release said.

RelateCare is based in Waterford, Ireland.

Company executives met with state and local officials Thursday for the announcement at the company’s newly-leased facility at the Wildwood Centre in Sherwood.

RelateCare started as a joint venture between Rigneydolphin and leading U.S. health care institution Cleveland Clinic in 2014 and already employs 100 people in Arkansas, most in the Little Rock area, the news release said.

“RelateCare has seen rapid growth over the past two years, with our administrative and clinical solutions increasingly supporting a wide range of health systems in the United States,” said Conor O’Byrne, chief executive officer of RelateCare Group. “We’re delighted to widen our U.S. operations here in Sherwood, Arkansas during a very exciting time of customer expansion for our company. Our goal is to provide a flexible working model that affords our employees great opportunities to progress and upskill to support our dynamic business. As a homegrown Irish organization increasingly focused on growing in the U.S., we now have a really strong platform to continue to drive solutions and create value for our healthcare clients here.”

The news release said RelateCare provides patient-access and patient-engagement solutions to leading health care organizations around the world through its technology platforms.

Part of the Akusus Group, the company has seen rapid growth over the last decade and currently employs more than 1,400 people in Ireland and the United States, with 500 of those jobs added in the past year alone.



