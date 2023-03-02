Hold same standards

Sarah's education bill would be much more palatable to me if the private and home schools receiving my tax money were held to the same standards as public schools. Things such as mandatory testing, vaccinations, transportation, food services, teacher and staff certification, and continuing training for a start. After all that, we would then be able to focus on the matter of gender as in bathrooms and changing rooms.

Which brings to mind: Who will be at the entry of every bathroom and changing room to certify the gender of each student entering? Also, what will the criteria for this certification?

Just a few thoughts. Probably more to come.

RICHARD PICARD

Little Rock

Just work on problem

I, along with many of my friends, am concerned about the increased partisanship of politicians and how political discussions have become too adversarial. Among the reasons for this is the use of "conversation stoppers" that politicians and others use.

People throw out terms like "racism," "indoctrination," "brainwashing," "cancel culture," etc. Terms and phrases like this take the discussion away from legitimate policy differences and possible solutions to problems. One recent example is that the Democrats accuse Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare. Then the Republicans are forced to announce that they do not want to do this. Lost in this back and forth is the real issue of the future solvency of SS and Medicare.

As we all know, us baby boomers are the most populous generation. We are currently flooding the system and this will continue for a number of years. The generations coming after us are far less numerous. Another factor is that the life expectancy is continuing to grow longer. What this means is that expenditures will far exceed the tax revenue coming in to these programs. Something must be done, and soon, to make these programs actuarially sound.

Currently, incomes exceeding $160,000 per year face no additional Social Security taxes after that limit is reached. Eligibility for Medicare begins at age 65. Full Social Security benefits begin at age 67. I suggest that all W-2 earnings should be taxed, without limit. Also, raise the Medicare eligibility age to 68 and the full retirement age to 70.

I wish that Congress and the president would stop throwing conversation-stopping grenades at one another and work on this current and growing problem.

STACY PETERS

Little Rock

Deserves an award

Since being named your Religion editor, Frank Lockwood has filled the Religion and other pages with excellent articles. All of his stories are interesting, comprehensive, and fair. In Saturday's edition he had a front-page story, a front B section story, and three bylines on the Religion page. Some handled controversial subjects; all were well-done. He deserves your MVP award, or maybe a raise.

Good work, Frank!

CHUCK DeVANE

Hot Springs

Thankful for column

I just want to thank you for publishing the Sunday opinion piece by Robert Steinbuch. I look forward to reading it each week, and particularly enjoyed Sunday's essay explaining that racism and politics are two separate issues. His play on words and fascinating spin on everyday topics are very enjoyable to read. Thank you for allowing this section each week.

LORRI JUSTICE

Little Rock

Change for the better

Our legislative leaders are finally making a change for the better in education. It seems for decades the liberal big education establishment has run education in Arkansas and the nation. During that time the cost of education has soared while the education of our children has plummeted. We have been rigorously taxed for an education our children did not get.

I was once a licensed teacher but chose not to pursue education as a career. Part of the reason I chose not to go into teaching was because of the unbelievable malarkey I was taught in the education classes I took in college. Even back then, you could see that government education was headed over a cliff. We should never give any organization a monopoly in any area unless we have a good independent oversight organization in charge of making sure they serve the community. In the case of government education, we do not have such an organization.

Our education tax dollars are not collected for the government schools. They are collected for the education of our children. Parents and children should decide what is right for them, not the big education establishment. Private schools, parochial schools, charter schools, homeschools, and government schools should all be choices. As soon as the monopoly is broken, new private schools will be popping up all over the state, giving everyone a choice. It is time for better education in Arkansas. It is time for a change. Thank you, Governor Sanders.

ALFORD DRINKWATER

Bigelow

Won't be so easy to do

I am of the opinion that our newly elected governor will soon learn how difficult it will be to accomplish some of the things she has promised. Without quoting the precise language of her plans to reduce state income taxes and without knowing how she plans to fund the LEARNS school changes, I'll provide her a heads-up about the latter. Specifically, I have heard someone involved in the latter state that the idea of funding LEARNS is either by taking a portion of the current local real estate property taxes or enacting new such taxes.

I can safely state the only way this can happens is if the voters of Arkansas approve an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution. Article 14 Section 3(c)(3) of the Constitution states the following: "No tax levied pursuant to subsection (c)(1) of this section shall be appropriated to any other district than that for which it is levied."

Although I am not an attorney, I participated in a lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Education which was won at the Arkansas Supreme Court based partially, if not largely, on Article 14. Thanks to now-deceased attorney Gene Sayre.

BOB McCLESKEY

Hot Springs Village