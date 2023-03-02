LIVE! Music: Steven Curtis Chapman plays tonight in Van Buren

Christian music hitmaker Steven Curtis Chapman will perform tonight in Van Buren. The winner of 59 Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards, five Grammys and an American Music Award, Chapman is touring in support of his latest album, "Still." Joining Chapman for the 7 p.m. show at the Van Buren Fine Arts Center are Joseph O'Brien and Coby James. Tickets start at $17.78. See www.vbfac.org for more information.

RIVER VALLEY

Hoppy Hour Comedy hosted by Chase Myska starts at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Road, Fort Smith. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16; Fort Smith Blues Jam starts at 1 p.m. March 19 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Robert Rauch performs at 7 p.m. March 11 and 6 p.m. March 29 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Jackson Taylor & The Sinners with The Brandon Butler Band perform at 7 p.m. March 9 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Robert Rauch performs at 9 p.m. March 18; Shenandoah performs at 7 p.m. March 24 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment; Derryl Perry performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Cherokee Casino Sallisaw, 1621 W. Ruth Ave., Sallisaw, Okla.

Andre Price performs comedy with Julie Drake and Nate Williams at 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. March 17-18 at Choctaw Casino & Resort, 3400 Choctaw Road, Pocola, Okla. /www.choctawcasinos.com.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Uncork'd, 5501 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

Our Planet Live in Concert begins at 7 p.m. March 23 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith.

Send information about your upcoming music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.