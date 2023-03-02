LR mayor resets speech to Monday





Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s annual State of the City address has been rescheduled for next week because of the possibility of severe weather this evening, according to a news release the city issued Wednesday afternoon.

Scott had been scheduled to deliver his address at 6 p.m. tonight at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School. The speech is now scheduled to take place Monday at 6 p.m. at the same location.

"The storm potential is significant enough that the City is rescheduling the address as a precaution to ensure the safety of all attendees," the news release said. "Little Rock residents are encouraged to monitor the forecast and remain aware of weather conditions today and Thursday."



