LR mayor resets speech to Monday

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:27 a.m.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. delivers the state of the city address at Southwest High School on Monday, March 28, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)


Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s annual State of the City address has been rescheduled for next week because of the possibility of severe weather this evening, according to a news release the city issued Wednesday afternoon.

Scott had been scheduled to deliver his address at 6 p.m. tonight at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School. The speech is now scheduled to take place Monday at 6 p.m. at the same location.

"The storm potential is significant enough that the City is rescheduling the address as a precaution to ensure the safety of all attendees," the news release said. "Little Rock residents are encouraged to monitor the forecast and remain aware of weather conditions today and Thursday."


Print Headline: LR mayor resets speech to Monday

