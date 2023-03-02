March events planned at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' March events include a Women's Self-Defense class, African Art project and the performance of Steel Magnolias.

Reception: "Self-Awareness: An Introduction to Labor" -- today

ASC invites the public to a reception of its new exhibition "Self-Awareness: An Introduction to Labor" by Matthew Fields from 5-7 p.m. today at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St.

"The exhibition consists of a series of paintings and assemblages created from found objects and crafted materials. The mixed-media works explore labor and the Black experience through both a visual representation of the artist's and the parallel experience of [the] Black community and culture throughout history," according to a news release.

The St. Louis native makes work predominantly about the African-American experience. Fields is an assistant professor of art at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 2019. He earned his Master in Fine Arts degree from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia in 2021.

The reception is sponsored by ASC volunteer group Art Krewe and MK Distributors. The exhibition is sponsored by Relyance Bank and will run through May 6.

Live@5 features Wine & Roses -- March 3

ASC welcomes back Wine & Roses to perform during its Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The former house band for the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, the group currently plays live nostalgia music around Arkansas.

The show will take place in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided for ages 21 or older.

ASC hosts jazz, blues and rock & roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December. This event is sponsored by MK Distributors.

Women's Self-Defense with FloEssence -- March 4

Taekwondo Black Belt instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love will lead a Women's Self-Defense class from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. The class is open to ages 13 and older.

"This engaging martial arts class will provide effective noble techniques, empowering women with greater confidence, self-awareness and protection from physical threats," according to the release.

For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. To register, visit asc701.org/class/womens-self-defense-class or call (870) 536-3375. Angela White Smith with eXp Realty is the sponsor.

Dance on Main, with Gia Turner -- March 9

ASC will host Dance on Main with choreographer Gia Turner from 5:30-7 p.m. March 9 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Designed with beginners in mind, the class will cover the fundamentals of stretching, dance terminology and technique.

"Turner bridges the divide between community, dance and service. As a Pine Bluff native, she captained the Watson Chapel Steppers and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff M4 Golden Girls and coached Watson Chapel's Golden Motion Dance-Line. Her fun, aerobic sessions seek to inspire creativity, teach coordination, increase flexibility and more," according to the release.

Dance on Main is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 as the recommended price. The class is open to ages 16 years and older. Registration is required. To register, visit asc701.org/class/dance-on-main or call (870) 536-3375. For details, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

FunDay: Archaeology Month -- March 11

ASC is partnering with Arkansas Archaeological Survey to celebrate Archaeology Month during Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. March 11, at ASC, 701 S. Main St. This event is free.

Children and adults can learn how to identify, analyze and illustrate prehistoric and historic artifacts.

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Pulse: African Music from the Soul with Aida Ayers – March 11

ASC will offer a workshop, "Pulse: African Music from the Soul," led by multimedia artist Aida Ayers, from 1-3 p.m. March 11 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Registration is required for the free session. All are welcome to create, learn and explore the process of designing and creating a Nigerian udu drum, according to the release.

Ayers holds degrees in fine art, design and art education. She has exhibited internationally and conducted more than 250 art residencies, including a residency at ASC in 2022.

To register, visit asc701.org/events/2023/pulse-art-workshop-with-aida-ayers. This workshop is supported in part by an Arts in Education grant from the Arkansas Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Yoga in The Loft with FloEssence -- March 18

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is March 18. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 recommended. Yoga in the Loft takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/class/yoga-in-the-loft or by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. People are also asked to wear yoga-appropriate attire. For details, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Angela White Smith with eXp Realty.

'Steel Magnolias' -- March 10-12; March 17-19

ASC's production of "Steel Magnolias," adapted for the stage by Robert Harling, will run at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 and March 17-18 and at 2 p.m. March 12 and 19. The production will be at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students.

"In Chinquapin, La., everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy's beauty shop -- where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six Southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, 'Steel Magnolias' is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship," according to a synopsis.

To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/theater/steel-magnolias or call (870) 536-3375. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Oil Painting for Beginners with Brenda Lawrence -- March 24-25

ASC will host a two-part, oil-painting workshop with instructor Brenda Lawrence from 5-7 p.m. March 24-25 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Registration includes materials. The event is for ages 21 and older. Lawrence will teach beginners how to create two artworks on canvas that they can take home. She is a certified Bob Ross instructor who teaches landscapes, seascapes and florals in Arkansas.

Complimentary wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. To register, visit asc701.org/class/oil-painting-for-beginners or call (870) 536-3375.

Lampworking Workshop with Olivia Valentine -- March 25, April 1, 15 and 22

Patrons are invited to create beautiful glass art with instructor Olivia Valentine during a four-part lampworking workshop from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 25, April 1, 15, and 22. The workshop series will begin with the basics of lampworking: learning how to properly use tools, control flames and become comfortable with the physics of glass.

Over the next three sessions, students will practice steadiness and flame control, manipulating glass to create basic shapes and mixing colors, while advancing toward creating their own pendants and free-form design.

The cost is $260 for ASC members and $312 for nonmembers. Registration includes materials and equipment. The workshop is for ages 13 and older.

Valentine has worked with renowned glass artists Sage and Tom Holland and seeks to impart glass-working skills to all ages, according to the release.

The workshop will be at The ARTSpace on Main's studio at 623 S. Main St. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. Register at asc701.org/class/lampworking or by calling (870) 536-3375.

