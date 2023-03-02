Mizzou, UA have deja vu meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- There is no shortage of familiarity between the University of Arkansas women's basketball team and Missouri.

The teams have faced each other five times in the past two seasons, a number that will increase to six today.

In a duplicate situation from last season, Arkansas (20-11) will tangle with the Tigers in an matchup of No. 8 and No. 9 seeds at the SEC Tournament. Tipoff at Bon Secours Wellness Arena will be at 11 a.m. Central.

"The similarities between this year and last, there are a lot of them," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "Same record, same opponent, same [that] we've beaten them twice in the regular season. Same type of deal.

"We had to go to overtime to beat them [last year], so almost everybody on the team can remember that one. ... I think this group will remember back to what it meant last year and how you have to play well in that environment."

Missouri (17-12) has not beaten the Razorbacks since February 2019, dropping the past nine games. None of Arkansas' players have been on an active roster and lost to the Tigers.

"We're going to have to in a very short time, turn around and get an Arkansas team that we've struggled with over the last couple times," Missouri Coach Robyn Pingeton said following the Tigers' loss to Florida on Sunday. "They've had our numbers, and if we don't want that feeling, we're going to have to get our minds right and figure out how to attack it."

The Razorbacks won the teams' two matchups this season by an average 25 points. In the most recent meeting, Arkansas held the Tigers to 33 points. It was the fewest ever allowed by Arkansas against an SEC opponent.

"We've really guarded them," Neighbors said. "We've held them well below their individual scoring averages and their team scoring averages. It's a good matchup player-for-player with us. There's a natural matchup."

Arkansas enters the tournament firmly on the bubble to reach the NCAA Tournament after losing eight of its last 11 games. The Razorbacks will look to increase their shot at earning an at-large bid with a strong showing in the tournament.

"The SEC is 16 games, and when you're done with those 16 games, you can reflect back on all of them," Neighbors said. "If you look back and say, 'You know, we won seven games in a really competitive league [and] we had four other games that were literally one possession into the last two minutes of the game.' You can either reflect on that as a 'what could have been' or a 'what was.' So we did our reflecting and now we've moved on to Missouri first, and then see what happens from that point."

ESPN.com's latest "Bracketology" has Arkansas listed among the first four teams left out of the field, but multiple other projections forecast the Razorbacks sneaking in.

"I track it," Neighbors said of the bracket forecasts. "I'm not going to all of a sudden flip script on y'all and tell y'all I don't look at that stuff. I do. I can tell you this: We've just got to keep giving people reasons to talk about us in a good way. That's by winning and playing well in your wins.

[We] get a chance to play against Missouri, who's in the top 50 in the NET, and then get the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, see how you play against them."

The Missouri/Arkansas winner will have top-ranked South Carolina awaiting in the quarterfinals, a replica of the 2022 tournament.