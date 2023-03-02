Dish Network limps back from hacking

BOSTON -- The TV provider Dish Network continued to recover Wednesday from a ransomware attack last week that it said disrupted operations, internet sites and call centers. It said unspecified data was stolen and it was investigating whether that included the personal information of customers.

"We are experiencing a system issue that our teams are working hard to resolve," said a message on Dish's main page. A separate notice to customers said many were "having trouble reaching our service desks, accessing their accounts, and making payments." Dish TV was up and running, it said.

Dish did not immediately acknowledge the hack when announcing a service disruption on a Feb. 23 earnings call. Instead, it did so in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Dish did not respond to detailed questions about the ransomware attack including how much ransom was demanded and whether the company paid. Nor did it say how long the attackers were in its network.

As of Dec. 31, Dish said it had 7.4 million satellite TV subscribers with 9.7 million PAY-TV and 2.3 million Sling TV subscribers. It also reported 8 million wireless subscribers.

-- The Associated Press

Upcycling theme of Tyson venture event

Upcycling technology is the theme of Tyson Venture's Demo Day scheduled for July.

The venture capital arm of Tyson Foods is seeing applications focused on technologies to help Tyson Foods and the industry as a whole meet sustainability goals. Startups can apply online through May 1 and those selected to participate will be invited to pitch in person at the second annual Tyson Demo Day on July 11 at Tyson Food's headquarters in Springdale.

"We're embracing the circular economy and putting waste to work," Tyson Ventures President and Tyson Foods executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson said in a Wednesday statement. "At Tyson Foods, this means reimagining and reusing materials and working to reduce our environmental footprint."

After Tyson Demo Day, up to six startups will be invited to potentially work with Tyson Foods. Last year 120 startups from more than 20 countries applied and 20 finalists pitched at Demo Day.

-- John Magsam

2.04 increase leaves state index at 814.52

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 814.52, up 2.04.

"Interest rate sensitive sectors including real estate and utilities led stocks lower as the S&P 500 Index slipped towards the 200-day moving average near the 3,940 level," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.