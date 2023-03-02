FOOTBALL

Georgia DT charged

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL Draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, that alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck. Carter, one of six players who was not present Wednesday for scheduled media interviews at the combine, issued a statement on his Twitter account saying he expects to be “fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.” The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony, killing LeCroy and Willock.

BASKETBALL

Vols’ PG out for season

Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The 12th-ranked Volunteers announced Wednesday that Zeigler tore his left ACL in Tuesday night’s win over Arkansas. Zeigler is leading the SEC in assists, averaging 5.4 per game. He’s also tied for second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points, while leading the team and ranking in the SEC’s top 5 in steals. Zeigler is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Zeigler is one of just seven Tennessee players who have averaged 10-plus points and at least five assists per game in a season.

Ankle surgery sidelines Ball

LaMelo Ball’s season is officially over. The Charlotte Hornets announced that the third-year point guard underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture in his right ankle and will miss the remainder of the season. Ball was injured in Charlotte’s victory Monday night over the Detroit Pistons. The 21-year-old Ball was limited to 36 games this season. He sprained his left ankle three times, costing him 27 games. He averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 35.2 minutes. He was playing particularly well during the Hornets’ five-game win streak, making at least five three-pointers in each of those games while shooting 47.3% (27 of 57) from beyond the arc.

HOCKEY

Larkin signs $69.6M deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Dylan Larkin to an eight-year, $69.6 million contract, banking on their captain being a key player in the next phase of their rebuilding plan. The Red Wings announced the deal on Wednesday, two days before the NHL trade deadline. Larkin’s new contract will pay him an average of $8.7 million per year. The Red Wings have lost three in a row after consecutive losses to the Ottawa Senators earlier this week and are attempting to end their lengthy playoff drought. They enter Wednesday five points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa acquires Chychrun

Jakob Chychrun’s long wait is over. After sitting out eight games while awaiting a trade, the defenseman is finally on the move after being dealt from the Arizona Coyotes to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Rather than wait until the NHL’s trade deadline to hit on Friday, the Coyotes found their asking price in a deal they acquired a conditional first-round draft pick this year, a conditional second-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in ‘26. Chychrun, who turns 25 on March 31, had been scratched for trade-related reasons since Feb. 11, with his last appearance for Arizona coming a day earlier when he had an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Chicago. The move ends a lengthy saga for Chychrun and the rebuilding Coyotes, who had been looking to deal him to a contender since before last season.

TENNIS

Volynets rallies in Austin

Katie Volynets saved a match point and grabbed the last seven games to come back and beat third-seeded Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday to reach her first WTA quarterfinal. Volynets, a 21-year-old born in California who is ranked 92nd, was just a point from defeat while trailing 5-0 in the third set and facing a break point. But she claimed the next three points to hold serve there and was on her way to the big turnaround. She wound up taking 27 of the match’s last 32 points. In January, Volynets qualified for the Australian Open and reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Now Volynets will face Peyton Stearns — who won the NCAA singles championship for the University of Texas last year — for a spot in the semifinals at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the state capital. Stearns got past Mirjam Bjorklund 6-3, 7-5 in a match between two wild-card recipients. The highest-seeded woman left in the field, No. 4 Sloane Stephens, beat qualifier Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4 later Wednesday. Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, will meet 88th-ranked Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals. It’s a rematch of a contest won by Stephens last week in Merida, Mexico.

Djokovic advances in Dubai

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic eased into the quarterfinals at the Dubai Championships by beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday. Djokovic extended his winning streak to 19 matches in tidy fashion a day after being pushed to a third-set tiebreaker by 130th-ranked Tomas Machac. The 35-year-old Serb broke the 39th-ranked Griekspoor four times to remain unbeaten this season. It was Djokovic’s second match since winning his 10th Australian Open title. The five-time Dubai champion had taken a few weeks off after overcoming a hamstring problem in Australia to win his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. Djokovic will next face Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Pavel Kotov 7-5, 6-1.

Top seed out in Chile

Jaume Munar of Spain upset top-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Chile Open on Wednesday. Musetti, an Italian who is ranked No. 18, slipped to 1-3 on his stops in South America this season. The 66th-ranked Munar will next face Brazilian player Thiago Monteiro, who advanced by beating Marco Cecchinato of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Earlier Wednesday, German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann beat Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (6), 6-2. Hanfmann will next player either fourth-seeded Diego Schwartz-man or Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.