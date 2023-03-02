100 years ago

March 2, 1923

NEW YORK -- Fritz Roemmling and Catherine Plugger, sweetheart stowaways who arrived from Germany on the steamer Mount Clinton, have been ordered deported. Roemmling, attired as a seaman, walked casually aboard the vessel before she left Hamburg, and stowed away in the hold. Miss Plugger said she followed him via the anchor chain, which she climbed hand over hand.

50 years ago

March 2, 1973

Al Allen, head of the Art Department at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has won a $500 purchase award of the Brooks League for an accrylic construction, "Winter Waiting," that he entered in the Mid-South Exhibition at Memphis' Brooks Memorial Art Gallery. Allen's paintings have been accepted in 13 Mid-South exhibitions, including seven of the last eight. Last year, 22 of his works were accepted in 11 other juried shows. He won 10 awards.

25 years ago

March 2, 1998

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With their father grinning ear-to-ear and their mother crying, the world's first surviving septuplets were together at home Sunday after the last two babies were released from the hospital. Natalie and Alexis McCaughey joined their brothers and sisters, who came home in January, in a small three-bedroom house in Carlisle where some 60 volunteers work shifts to care for the babies. "It's great, finally, everybody under one roof," said the babies' father, Kenny McCaughey, carrying the bundled-up girls in separate car seats as the family left Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. The four boys and three girls were born Nov. 19, about nine weeks early.

10 years ago

March 2, 2013

It's the small touches like wood moulding and family-size kitchen tables that make the building at 1000 S. Main St. feel less like a former car dealership and more like a haven. The Veterans Day Treatment Center will open its doors Monday to provide services, including primary medical and psychological care, for central Arkansas veterans, many of whom are or have recently been homeless. The center run by the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is one of only a handful across the country to offer wide-ranging services from housing help to physical examinations and group therapy under one roof. "This is one of only a few centers in the country that operate in such a comprehensive way," said Estella Morris, the center's director. "We wanted this center to have those touches that made it feel a little more like home and so that the veterans could take ownership of it and feel rightly that their service was appreciated."