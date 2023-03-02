Outdoors calendar

Calendar

MARCH

2 Morrilton chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Winthrop Rockefeller Institute. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or clayton@myhawkinsagency.com

3 Cooper Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center "Aim For Advocacy Trap Shoot", Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex, Jacksonville. Visit mercyhealthfoundation.net/CAMCACTrapShoot

4 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Sheridan Country Club. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

4 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Rodeo of the Ozarks Parsons building. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

4-5 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. Lake Ouachita. Mountain Harbor. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

6 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited sportsman's night out. Rap's Barren Brewing Co. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

7 North Pulaski County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

9 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Wheatley Civic Center.Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com