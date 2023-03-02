PBSD announces plans for consolidated schools

Beginning next school year, the Pine Bluff School District will operate just one high school and one junior high school "in order to be good fiscal agents," Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree announced in a video released Wednesday.

Barbaree announced "her intention" to close Jack Robey Junior High School and to have all seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade students attend the present Robert F. Morehead Middle School campus with the possibility the present Dollarway High School will be used to hold some of the students. Meanwhile, all 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students will attend Pine Bluff High School. The decision comes nearly two years after the Dollarway School District was annexed into the PBSD.

Barbaree said in the video she met with each campus principal and visited all nine district campuses to inform faculty and staff of the upcoming changes, making good on a statement she made following a school board work session last Thursday when she publicly indicated the district cannot financially support as many campuses after this school year. The decisions announced Wednesday must be made in order for the district to leave state control.

"I want to be clear that the main reason for closing Jack Robey is for financial reasons," Barbaree told The Commercial. "We received a quote for a new HVAC system, and we would use ESSER [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funding, but if we put in a new HVAC system, we'd have to replace the roof. The quote for that is 12 to 13 million dollars."

Jack Robey, located on South Olive Street, opened in 1986 as Pine Bluff Junior High School and was renamed in honor of the late PBSD superintendent the following year. Morehead, located on Fluker Avenue, was renovated from the old Townsend Park Elementary in 1999 after a 1997 fire damaged the old campus. Dollarway High, located across the street from Morehead, was renovated from the old Dollarway Junior High School in 2009 and named after a board member in the Dollarway School District, in 2010. It was converted to Dollarway High in 2016 after the former district was forced to close the old campus on Dollarway Road.

The Morehead and Dollarway High campuses are newer, more conducive to learning and don't cost as much to maintain as Jack Robey, Barbaree explained.

But as for merging the Dollarway and Pine Bluff High student bodies, she said that decision was best for the students based on finances and the classroom experience. Pine Bluff High currently enrolls 583 students in grades 10-12, and Dollarway High enrolls 163 in the same grades.

All high school and junior high athletic teams and activity clubs will be known as the Pine Bluff Zebras and junior high Zebras, Barbaree said.

"We cannot afford to function as two high schools," Barbaree said. "We have a little over 100 students at Dollarway High, and we can't staff that when we have another high school that can take those students in. It's not fair to the teams at Dollarway struggling to get participation up in sports and other activities. They don't have the facilities and such things that Pine Bluff High has."

Geographically, the entire PBSD will be represented with the mergers, Barbaree said.

STAFFING

Some staff members will be reassigned and some positions will be eliminated as a result of the mergers, Barbaree revealed in the video.

"It is not my intention to do a RIF," she said, referring to a reduction-in-force. "However, I will recommend to the school board ... to non-renew our faculty that are non-licensed. I know we are going to need some of our non-licensed employees, so some of those decisions will be made as soon as possible as far as hiring back, based on student needs."

Barbaree reiterated the district's plan to build a new campus, clarifying a location has not yet been determined. Public sentiment, however, has favored a rebuild of the present PBHS at 711 W. 11th Ave.

Under the cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school, Barbaree said, most of the buildings at PBHS must be demolished, regardless where the district decides to construct a new campus. This is because the partnership is based on a space replacement.

It is possible the PBSD elementary schools will be reconfigured, Barbaree added. Presently prekindergarten students attend Forrest Park/Greenville Preschool, and kindergartners through sixth graders attend Broadmoor, James Matthews, Southwood and 34th Avenue elementaries.