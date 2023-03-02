PREP BASKETBALL: Fayetteville moves on after knocking off defending champ NLR; Springdale rolls past Conway





ROGERS -- There will a new state champion crowned in Class 6A boys basketball this season, and Max Vollmer had a lot to do with it.

The 6-3 senior, listed as a guard on Fayetteville's roster, played his biggest role in the fourth quarter and led the Bulldogs to a 59-50 victory over two-time defending champion North Little Rock during Wednesday's opening-round action in Mountie Arena.

Vollmer scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and allowed Fayetteville (21-9) to turn a six-point lead into a 54-42 cushion at the midway point.

"I grew quick, so I've played inside all my life," Vollmer said. "I didn't keep growing, so I'm a little big man. But I'm still a big man at heart. I just kept playing hard, and my teammates kept giving me the ball."

The Bulldogs never trailed after breaking a 15-15 tie to start the second quarter as Jadyn Haney scored inside, followed by Ornette Gaines' three-pointer and a three-point play by Xavier Brown for a 23-15 lead. Fayetteville enjoyed a 31-26 halftime cushion, but North Little Rock (17-10) pulled within one on two occasions in the third quarter before the Bulldogs took a 45-37 lead into the final 8 minutes.

Braylon Frazier's bucket pulled the Charging Wildcats within six before Vollmer went to work. His three-point play gave Fayetteville its first double-digit lead, 50-39, with 6:41 remaining, and he scored twiee more before Quenci Bradford's three-point play made 57-42 with 2:21 remaining.

"I don't know if Max Vollmer is on anybody else's scouting report," Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps said. "But he's dang sure on ours. You just can't match his level of intensity.

"He's a senior, so he's got some urgency -- that refuse-to-lose mentality that you're looking for. All seniors you'll see this week will put out great effort because it's their last time, but I'm proud of him. I thought he was tremendous."

Gaines had two clutch three-pointers after North Little Rock made it a one-point game in the third quarter and finished with 15 to lead Fayetteville, which advances to a 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal game Friday against Bentonville West. Vollmer and Bradford added 11 apiece.

Blake Segars scored all 11 of his points in the first quarter and was the only Charging Wildcat in double figures.

Springdale 63, Conway 46

Isaiah Sealy and Courtland Muldrew scored 20 points each as Springdale rolled past Conway.

Muldrew, who started the game on the bench, had seven points in the first quarter as Springdale (23-8) turned an early 5-2 deficit into a 14-8 lead to end the first quarter. The Bulldogs went on to take a 32-24 halftime advantage and continued to pull away, outscoring the Wampus Cats 15-8 in the third quarter and stretching their lead to 47-31.

Carson Tangness added 16 points for Springdale, which advances to an 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal game against Little Rock Central. Kanard Turner led Conway (17-10) with 21 points, including 12 of the Wampus Cats' 16 in the second quarter, while Colen Thompson added 17.









Fayetteville guard Jadyn Haney (left) attempts a shot in front of two North Little Rock defenders in Wednesday’s Class 6A boys state tournament game at Mountie Arena in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





