The nation in brief: Propane car tips in Florida derailment

Propane car tips in Florida derailment

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Officials in Florida are keeping a watchful eye on a train car carrying 30,000 gallons of propane that tipped over in a derailment along the Gulf Coast.

Operated by Seminole Gulf Railway, the freight train derailed Tuesday in an industrial area near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, which is about 52 miles south of Tampa. Of the six cars that tipped over, five contained Sheetrock, officials said.

Hazmat and fire crews responded, and officials said no one was injured.

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds said another car containing propane did not tip over. He said it could take several days and lots of heavy equipment to get the train cars righted and the tracks fixed.

"We'll be on the scene when they do upright it with all of our personnel and equipment ready to act in the event that something does go wrong," Bounds said.

He said there was no immediate threat to the public, but evacuations would be ordered if that changed. Crews were monitoring air quality in the vicinity.

Officials said the train was traveling south when the derailment occurred, and its cause was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.

Biden returning to civil-rights landmark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on Sunday to mark the 58th anniversary of a landmark event of the civil-rights movement.

Biden will speak in Selma at the annual remembrance of Bloody Sunday, the day in 1965 that white police beat Black civil-rights marchers as they attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The visit comes as Selma fights to recover from a January tornado. With winds of 130 mph, it cut a wide swath and ripped through the city, destroying or severely damaging hundreds of homes.

Biden has twice visited Selma for the annual voting rights commemoration. Three years ago during the 2020 election he spoke at historic Brown Chapel AME Church hours after strong support from Black voters in South Carolina lifted him to his first primary victory.

Biden also visited the city as vice president in 2013. On both visits, he warned of erosion to the voting rights protections won in the city decades ago.

On March 7, 1965, Alabama state troopers beat and tear-gassed voting-rights demonstrators -- including a young John Lewis -- as they tried to cross the bridge over the Alabama River. Weeks later, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. successfully led marchers on the 50-mile march to the state capital of Montgomery.

The marches, and photos of the beatings on Bloody Sunday, galvanized Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that struck down impediments to voting by Black Americans and ended all-white rule in the American South.

Texas congressman has cancer surgery

HOUSTON -- U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, is recovering after cancer surgery in Houston, his House website reported.

This week's statement said Castro underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center after being diagnosed with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors.

"My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work," Castro said.

"Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests," Castro wrote.

Such a tumor forms in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, which is part of the digestive system, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Castro, 48, is from San Antonio and was elected to the House in 2012. He is a member of the committees on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Education and Labor.

Flint gets pipe-replacement deadline

FLINT, Mich. -- A judge has ordered Flint, Mich., to replace any remaining lead or steel water lines by Aug. 1, the latest intervention after a series of missed deadlines.

U.S. District Judge David Lawson signed off on an agreement between the city and the Natural Resources Defense Council, which represents residents in litigation that began in 2016.

For 18 months, until fall 2015, Flint was pulling water from the Flint River without treating it to prevent corrosion in old pipes. Lead contaminated the system as a result.

More than 10,000 pipes have been replaced, though at least 1,000 addresses still haven't been inspected, according to the council.

The city said it has checked water lines at more than 95% of the thousands of targeted addresses. It cited the covid-19 pandemic and a shortage of copper pipe and other materials as reasons for any lag.

"The city has not been 'sitting back and doing nothing,'" attorney Joseph Kuptz said in a court filing. "The opposite is true. The city has been actively, intentionally and diligently moving forward with the task at hand."

Residents have also complained about sidewalks that haven't been repaired after excavations and yard damage. Flint has until May 1 to determine which yards need repairs, Lawson said.



