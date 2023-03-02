Prosecutors want Yellville man to do time for Jan. 6 breach

The owner of a Flippin coffee shop should be incarcerated for a month for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and arguing with police officers who were trying to quell a riot, a prosecutor wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Jon Thomas Mott, 40, of Yellville, spent 17 minutes in the Capitol before police pushed him out of the building, Assistant U.S. Attorney Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg wrote in the court filing.

Once in the Capitol, Mott "argued aggressively with police officers," wrote Lindberg. When an officer used a baton to "limit Mott's advance, Mott grabbed the baton with his right hand and pushed it away."

Mott then yelled at the officer, "don't touch me" and "if you don't touch me, I won't touch you," according to the memorandum. Mott argued with other officers before leaving the building.

"Even if Mott did not place his hands on these officers, he diverted their attention from their primary task of clearing the rioters out of the Capitol building," wrote Lindberg. "And, after this initial officer confrontation, Mott continued to defy officers' commands to exit the building and argued with several officers throughout his 17 minutes inside the building. Those actions prolonged the rioters' occupation of the Capitol building, even if briefly. And Mott did lay hands on the baton of one officer, albeit in a defensive posture and not in an attempt to wrest the baton from the officer."

As part of a plea agreement in November, Mott pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors will request that the three other charges against Mott be dismissed at the time of sentencing, according to the plea agreement.

Mott is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, but his attorney has requested a continuance. Initially scheduled for an in-person sentencing hearing in Washington, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth approved Mott's request to have the hearing by video teleconference instead.

Besides a month in jail, the government is asking Lamberth to sentence Mott to three years probation and 60 hours of community service. According to his plea agreement, Mott has agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

"Additionally aggravating is Mott's lack of sincere remorse or contrition for his illegal conduct," Lindberg wrote in Wednesday's filing.

Mott "maintains a GiveSendGo campaign in which he claims that he and other January 6 rioters have been mistreated by law enforcement officials," wrote Lindberg.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraising campaign had raised $14,060 of its $30,000 goal, according to GiveSendGo.com.

"I went to DC to protest our rights as free Americans, to make our voices count," according to a message on the website from the Mott family. "I went not to do violence or harm to anyone just express my constitutional right. I did end up inside the capital rotunda area and no further, but it was after the initial breach somewhat 45 min to an hour and walked in past police that did not stop me. I have it on video."

During an interview with FBI agents after his arrest, Mott said he believed the Capitol was breached by "bad people" like Antifa, and then he and other "good people" entered because it was open, Lindberg wrote in the memorandum.

"Mott claims he thought people could go into the Capitol; otherwise police officers near the entry could have grabbed him and said, 'you are not coming in here,'" according to Wednesday's court filing. "Mott also claimed he helped people because they (officers) were 'gassing the crap out of us' and he got the 'brunt end of the deal' with the pepper spray and gas. Mott stated that January 6 was a 'big day,' and a 'day in history' and 'I ain't going to apologize to nobody because it's my right.'"

Mott's criminal history includes a misdemeanor conviction in Oklahoma for unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to the memorandum. At Mott's home, FBI agents found two firearm silencers "without required markings or identification" or serial numbers, wrote Lindberg.

Mott has an associate degree and is certified to work on trucks and heavy equipment, according to the court filing. Since 2020, he has owned and operated The Bean Barn, a drive-through coffee shop in Flippin.

The three charges being dismissed as part of Mott's plea agreement are 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1), entering and remaining in a restricted building; 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2), disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D), violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Mott has remained free since his initial arrest on May 13, 2021.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally when some supporters of then-President Donald Trump entered the U.S. Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Besides Mott, four other Arkansans have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Robert Thomas Snow of Heber Springs, 79, pleaded guilty to the same charge as Mott in connection with the Jan. 6 breach. Snow also reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly sentenced Snow to one year of probation and 60 hours of community service, which he apparently served with the Cleburne County Road Department. Kelly didn't sentence Snow to confinement.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, of Hindsville, faces the same charges as Snow and Mott. Machacek has a status hearing scheduled for March 14.

Two Arkansans were charged with felony crimes in the Jan. 6 riot.

On Jan. 23, after a two-week trial, a jury in the District of Columbia federal court found Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette, guilty on all eight charges against him. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3. He faces a maximum penalty of 47 years in prison. Barnett became well known after he posed for pictures with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway, pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 to Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting, under U.S. Code 18:111(a)(1) and (b), and 2. Stager used a flag pole to beat a police officer who was face down on the Capitol steps, according to court filings and testimony.

Stager is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Stager remains in the District of Columbia jail. He is the only Jan. 6 defendant from Arkansas who has been incarcerated while he case was pending.