Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 91-320 (28.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Thunders Rocknroll in the sixth

BEST BET First Line in the ninth

LONG SHOT Lapinski Union in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

THE FIVE B'S** is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he appears the controlling speed and should benefit from a positive rider change. BACK BEAT raced evenly in a fourth-place finish against stronger $15,000 conditioned claimers, and trainer Steve Asmussen switches to his go-to rider Ricardo Santana Jr. NEW DICE is a consistent late runner, who recorded his victory on a muddy track at Canterbury.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 The Five B'sJuarezDeville3-1

2 Back BeatSantanaAsmussen8-5

9 New DicePusacLitfin4-1

1 Crystal CrescentSaezMcKnight6-1

5 Tale of TruthTorresDiodoro8-1

3 BotanyAsmussenMoquett12-1

8 DepartMedellinMilligan20-1

7 Warning LabelHarrCline20-1

6 DriverWalesHornsby30-1

2 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

HERITAGE PARK** pressed a fast pace before tiring late in his return from a long layoff, and the four-time local winner is taking a significant drop in class. WHENTHEDOVESCRY was a fast-closing third in an abbreviate spring at Delta, and he is a three-time winner at Oaklawn and loves a wet track. HOLDING PATTERN was a clear late-running winner at this distance and claiming price only two races back, and he switches to a leading rider after a useful front-running route.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Heritage ParkPusacMartin7-2

11 WhenthedovescryTorresBroberg4-1

9 Holding PatternArrietaLitfin9-2

10 J.E.'s HandmedownAsmussenAsmussen5-1

4 OjitosHarrHewitt6-1

1 Promising ShoesGallardoAltamirano10-1

2 Orbital StarrCastilloPrather12-1

6 Rock City RocketJordanMartin12-1

5 Obviously TooBaileyMcBride15-1

8 The Heat Is OnCabreraPish20-1

7 African WarriorZimmermanPrather20-1

3 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

JUMPIN JUDY** was caught by an even-money favorite after carving out fast early fractions in her debut, and she recorded a swift subsequent breeze for new trainer Karl Broberg. BIOGENIC BABE has crossed the wire second-best in all three if her races, and she has tactical speed and is wearing blinkers for the first time. COLLECTED GLORY has finished with energy in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and the pace should set up her late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Jumpin JudyZimmermanBroberg5-1

3 Biogenic BabeTorresDiodoro8-5

2 Collected GloryArrietaContreras3-1

1 True EmotionJordanAnderson7-2

7 Free WillEramiaChleborad12-1

5 Stay FabulousGonzalezChleborad10-1

4 Momma MuleTrianaVon Hemel15-1

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

YACHT ROCK*** lost a clear lead inside the final furlong against stronger $30,000 claimers, and he is taking a big drop in price for top connections. GOLDEN LUNA is an exceptionally quick colt who was a clear maiden winner last fall at Keeneland. SHAKEDOWN STREET overcame trouble in a clear maiden win just two races back, and a poor start compromised his best chance Jan. 27.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Yacht RockTorresDiodoro8-5

3 Golden LunaBejaranoMoquett5-2

8 Shakedown StreetArrietaLitfin7-2

9 Uncle RayJordanLoy6-1

6 SkylineDe La CruzHaran10-1

2 FreerTrianaMartin15-1

7 Uptown HustlerCastilloVillafranco20-1

5 BraskaHarrCline30-1

1 Morning DriveMichelLauer30-1

5 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

LAPINSKI UNION** is a half-brother to two multiple stake winners, and he has been working smartly for a stable that excels with first-time starters. DEPUTY CONNECT had a troubled trip when narrowly defeated in his return from a long vacation, and notice the winner came back and won a starter allowance. ANDY CANT has recorded three two-turn second-place finishes, and he is adding blinkers and recorded a bullet work last week.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Lapinski UnionZimmermanRobertson15-1

8 Deputy ConnectSantanaCox2-1

7 Andy CantArrietaMott3-1

1 Mount CraigTorresMott7-2

2 Life On the NileJuarezHollendorfer9-2

6 BolzyEramiaVon Hemel10-1

4 Goin to the ShowBazePuhich12-1

3 Atlantic DancerBejaranoZito15-1

6 Purse $103,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds who have never won two races, allowance

THUNDERS ROCKNROLL*** showed excellent speed and promise in two races as a juvenile filly. She is training nicely for her 2023 debut and figures stronger and faster at three. ROYAL SPA had to overcome a sluggish start in a debut sprint victory at Churchill, and connections thought enough to run her back in a graded stake Dec. 3 at Aqueduct. PATE was beaten only a neck over a muddy track last month in the Dixie Belle.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Thunders RocknrollJuarezRobertson8-1

1 Royal SpaSantanaBrisset5-2

5 PateBejaranoStuart2-1

7 UnifyingCabreraMott3-1

4 Empire of My OwnCastilloAsmussen10-1

2 Secret StatementGarciaBaker8-1

6 CrackalackingTorresShorter20-1

3 Pioneer ParadeArrietaDiVito20-1

7 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

QUALITY CHROME** finished third in a stronger maiden claimer Feb. 5, and she switches to the leading rider. LUNCH LADY led into deep stretch in her return from a seven-month layoff, and trainer Ron Moquett switches to his go-to rider. ROWDY DAISY has shown good early speed in a three-race career, and she is bred to improve on wet tracks.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Quality ChromeTorresMason2-1

10 Lunch LadyBejaranoMoquett5-2

8 Rowdy DaisyFuentesSmith4-1

9 LittledabwilldooJordanMartin15-1

1 Go Go GoCastilloVillafranco8-1

5 The X FactorMichelMartin12-1

3 TruebluegirlZimmermanPrather15-1

11 Sheza CatCabreraDurham20-1

2 TenzingBaileyMcBride30-1

7 Wild BiznessMedellinMilligan30-1

4 Kootenai FallsWalesHornsby30-1

8 Purse $105,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

I'M THE BOSS OF ME*** was narrowly defeated while three lengths clear of third in the American Beauty, and she has subsequently breezed over a wet track. LASTCHANCEFORLOVE has not raced since September, but she is riding a three-race winning streak, which includes the Flashy Lady at Remington. SARAH HARPER has been forwardly placed in two sprint stakes at the current meeting, and she has won two of three wet track races in her career.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 I'm the Boss of MeArrietaCompton2-1

3 LastchanceforloveCabreraCalhoun9-2

5 Sarah HarperBejaranoMoquett7-2

2 American LilyGarciaMiller3-1

1 Dealing JusticeCastilloMott8-1

7 TizplentySantanaAsmussen12-1

4 HeadlandAsmussenAsmussen15-1

9 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

FIRST LINE*** exits a troubled late-running third-place finish, and he was claimed by winning connections, and has won 4 of 10 races on a wet track. EGO finished a clear second in an unusually fast $7,500 claiming race, which easily earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. GENERATOR has good route speed and the in-form gelding earned his best career Beyer figure on a wet track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 First LineTorresBroberg4-1

11 EgoJuarezPuhl7-2

4 GeneratorCabreraVance9-2

7 EskenforitJordanMartin5-1

3 Catholic GuiltZimmermanBroberg5-1

1 PoltererArrietaCompton8-1

9 Primer DimerCastilloAsmussen10-1

8 EgomaniacWalesMason15-1

10 Georgia DeputyDe La CruzPetalino20-1

5 ZoffaBejaranoShorter20-1

6 Stud PuppyHarrZito30-1