CLASS 2A ROUNDUPS





Girls At Rector

RIVERSIDE 44, ACORN 33

Riverside (31-8) went 23 of 27 (85.2%) from the free-throw line as it eliminated the Lady Tigers in its tournament opener.

Gracie Washington scored all 11 of her points from the free-throw line for the Lady Rebels, who led 33-18 after three quarters. Ryley Eakins added nine points.

Daisy Dollar led Acorn (26-7) with 13 points.

MARMADUKE 57, RISON 43

Makenzie Hampton scored a game-high 32 points as Marmaduke (26-14) skirted away in the second half.

Chances Henry added 17 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

Layne Potter had 14 points to lead Rison (20-13), which trailed 27-23 at the half.

Boys

At Rector

RECTOR 74, ACORN 40

Cooper Rabjohn’s 24 points and seven steals led the way for Rector (25-6), which will meet defending champion Lavaca in the second round.

Kameron Jones finished with 20 points and nine assists, and Cash Lindsey connected for 17 points for the Cougars, who opened up a 39-21 lead after two quarters.

Braylen Bohlman scored 17 points for Acorn (19-12).