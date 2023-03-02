Slovakians deciding on gift of MiG fighters for Ukraine

Amid renewed appeals to Western countries for fighter jets, Slovakia is considering giving Ukraine 10 of its 11 Soviet-made MiG-29 planes, according to Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad. It would be the first NATO member to do so.

A former Soviet satellite, Slovakia joined NATO in 2004. The small central European country neighboring Ukraine now hosts thousands of NATO troops while allied aircraft patrol its skies.

The defense minister is grateful. "I would say that the Slovak Republic is a more secure country in a less secure world," Nad said.

"We remember well what it was like to have occupiers on our territory," he said, referring to the 1968 Soviet-led military invasion of former Czechoslovakia -- from which Slovakia split peacefully in 1993, four years after the communist regime fell.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy directly requested the planes from Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger at a European Union summit in Brussels last month.

Slovakia grounded its MiGs in the summer because of a lack of spare parts and maintenance experts after Russian technicians returned home. But Ukraine's air force, which flies MiG 29s, would be happy to have them.

"We will never use the MiGs anymore," Nad said. "They have no real value for us. If we give them to Ukraine, they can help save their lives." A final decision is expected within days or weeks.

Since Slovakia's MiGs were mothballed, fellow NATO members Poland and the Czech Republic have been monitoring Slovak air space, with Hungary set to join later this year. And Slovakia has signed a deal to buy 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets, though the start of their delivery was postponed by two years to early 2024.

Slovakia has given Ukraine arms worth about $179 million, recouping about $87 million of that total from a dedicated EU fund.

"That Ukraine is able to defend itself against the Russian aggression is absolutely in our national, state, security and defense interest," Nad said.

RETREAT WEIGHED

The Ukrainian military might pull troops back from the key stronghold of Bakhmut, an adviser to Ukraine's president said Wednesday in remarks that suggested Russia could capture the city that has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Kremlin forces have waged a bloody, monthslong offensive to take Bakhmut, a city of salt and gypsum mines in eastern Ukraine that has become a ghost town.

"Our military is obviously going to weigh all of the options. So far, they've held the city, but if need be, they will strategically pull back," Alexander Rodnyansky, an economic adviser to Zelenskyy, told CNN. "We're not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing."

The battle for Bakhmut has come to embody Ukraine's determination as the city's defenders hold out against relentless shelling and Russian troops suffer heavy casualties.

Bakhmut lies in Donetsk province, one of four provinces Russia illegally annexed last fall. Moscow controls half of Donetsk province. To take the remaining half of that province, Russian forces must go through Bakhmut, the only approach to bigger Ukrainian-held cities since Ukrainian troops took back Izium in Kharkiv province in September.

Analysts say the fall of Bakhmut would be a blow for Ukraine and offer tactical advantages to Russia, but would not prove decisive to the war's outcome.

Rodnyansky noted that Russia was using the Wagner Group's best troops to try to encircle the city. The private military company known for brutal tactics is led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin said Wednesday that he had seen no signs of a Ukrainian withdrawal and that Kyiv has, in fact, been reinforcing its positions.

"The Ukrainian army is deploying additional troops and is doing what it can to retain control of the city," Prigozhin said. "Tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are offering fierce resistance, and the fighting is getting increasingly bloody by day."

Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, said earlier this week that reinforcements had been dispatched to Bakhmut.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told The Associated Press that the reinforcements may have been sent "to gain time" for strengthening Ukrainian firing lines on a hill in Chasiv Yar, 9.3 miles west of Bakhmut.

Zhdanov said the possible withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut "will not affect the course of the war in any way" because of the firing positions in Chasiv Yar.

Bakhmut is now partly encircled, and all roads, including the main supply route, are within range of Russian fire, Zhdanov said. The city lies in ruins and "no longer has strategic or operational significance."

"In Bakhmut, the Russians lost so many forces -- soldiers and equipment -- that this city has already fulfilled its function," Zhdanov said.

Recent drone footage showed the scale of devastation in the city, and Zelenskyy has described it as "destroyed."

Since invading Ukraine a year ago, Russia has bombarded various cities and towns it wanted to occupy. It also targeted Ukraine's power supply with missile strikes ahead of winter in an apparent attempt to weaken residents' morale.

While Western analysts have warned that warmer weather might give Moscow an opportunity to renew an offensive, Ukrainian officials nonetheless celebrated Wednesday as their traditional first day of spring.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that his country had emerged from Putin's "winter terror."

"We survived the most difficult winter in our history," Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

Zelenskyy added in his nightly video address: "This winter is over. It was very difficult, and every Ukrainian felt this difficulty without exaggeration. But still, we were able to provide Ukraine with energy and heat."

If the war becomes a protracted conflict, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karis said that would demand a response from Kyiv's Western allies.

"This is potentially, for many years to come, where we will have to readapt our militaries, our military industry, to be able to step up to a much, much bigger challenge," Karins said after talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Meanwhile, one of Zelenskyy's top advisers, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied on Wednesday that Ukraine had used drones to attack Russian territory following official Russian statements that Ukraine had targeted infrastructure deep inside Russia.

"Ukraine does not strike on the territory of the Russian Federation. Ukraine is waging a defensive war with the aim of de-occupying all its territories," Podolyak wrote on Twitter, suggesting the targeting of Russian infrastructure was the result of "internal attacks."

Ukraine's Western allies have discouraged Ukraine from attacking targets in Russia to avoid escalation of the conflict, and Podolyak's statement could reflect an attempt by Kyiv to maintain a degree of deniability in view of those Western concerns.

In the past, Ukrainian officials have stopped short of claiming responsibility for attacks in Russia, but also insisted that they have the right to strike any target in Russian territory in response to its aggression.

Asked about Podolyak's denial, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "We don't believe it."

Pictures of a drone that fell near the village of Gubastovo, less than 60 miles from Moscow, showed it was a small Ukrainian-made model with a reported range of up to nearly 500 miles, but no capacity to carry many explosives.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday it prevented a massive drone attack on Crimea. According to Russian state media, air defenses shot down six drones, while electronic warfare systems disabled four others.

Also Wednesday, Belarusian state TV attempted to knock down claims of another attack.

Belarusian activists supporting Ukraine alleged that a Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft was seriously damaged Sunday in an attack on the Machulishchy air base outside the country's capital, Minsk.

Belarusian state television on Wednesday called the report "fake" and said: "A-50 is safe and sound! The liner both performed and continues to perform its work within the framework of the allied grouping of Belarus and Russia, and is ready to take off at any moment."

State TV showed nighttime video of the plane taxiing on a runway, but it did not state the date of the recording or whether the plane had been damaged, then repaired.

Satellite photos Tuesday from Planet Labs PBC and Maxar Technologies appeared to show the plane largely intact, with discoloration on the circular rotodome above its fuselage that could represent damage.

In other developments, the Ukrainian president's office reported that at least nine civilians were killed and 12 others wounded.

Three people, including a 1-year-old boy, were wounded in Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern Kherson province on Wednesday, regional officials reported.

Fierce fighting also continued in Donetsk province, with Bakhmut, the cities of Avdiivka and Vuhledar, and 17 towns and villages, coming under intense Russian shelling.

CEASE-FIRE URGED

The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

That amounted to an endorsement of a Chinese 12-point peace proposal issued Friday that calls for the territorial integrity of all countries to be respected. The proposal does not say what would happen to the regions Russia has occupied since the invasion or give details on how the peace process should proceed, and has failed to gain much support.

"The core of China's stance is to call for peace and encourage talks ... and for the legitimate security concerns of all countries to be respected," Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

In a clear reference to the U.S. and its allies, he added, "Relevant countries should stop politicizing and using the world economy as their tool, and take measures that truly advance a cease-fire and stop to war and resolve the crisis peacefully."

Belarus "fully agrees with and supports China's position and proposals on a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, which is of great significance to resolving the crisis," CCTV quoted Lukashenko as saying.

China has long had a close relationship with Lukashenko, and after their talks, the two leaders oversaw the signing of a raft of cooperation agreements in areas ranging from agriculture to customs enforcement and sports.

NO MAS!

Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine must stop and has not only destabilized peace but also affected prices in his country.

"Latin America is a zone of peace, the most densely populated zone of peace," Cafiero told The Associated Press in an interview. "And we have no military developments and no military infrastructure to participate in a war that we demand should be finished and should not continue."

He said that Argentina had condemned Russia's invasion from the onset "because Argentina believes that the principle of territorial integrity was violated by Russia. Argentina has always had the same message at international forums."

"What we need is peace and escalation will only destroy ... especially when it comes to creating lasting peace," he said.

Cafiero said that the war, coming on the heels of the covid-19 pandemic, resulted in the increase in food, fertilizer and energy prices that had also impacted Argentina. "Even though we are producers, the impact on prices, of course, generated high inflation," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Karel Janicek, Susie Blann, Yuras Karmanau and staff writers of The Associated Press.

A medic gives the first aid to a wounded Ukrainian soldier near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)



Ukrainian military medics treat their wounded comrade at a field hospital near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)







Ukrainian military medics treat their wounded comrade at a field hospital near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Local residents talk against the background of a building burning after the Russian shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)



This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows a Beriev A-50 early warning aircraft, center, at Machulishchy Air Base near Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. Satellite photos taken Tuesday analyzed by The Associated Press appear to show a Beriev A-50 early warning aircraft targeted in a claimed guerrilla attack at a Belarus air base still largely intact. The Associated Press has been unable to independently confirm the claimed attack, which both Belarus and Russia have yet to acknowledge. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)



A local resident stands at the window as smoke raises from the burning building after the Russian shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)



Medics give the first aid to a wounded Ukrainian soldier near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

