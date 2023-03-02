Southern Arkansas expected to face 'significant threat' of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, forecasters say





The National Weather Service in North Little Rock is forecasting a "powerhouse of a storm system" that could move through southern portions of Arkansas Thursday evening and into the overnight hours.

A Thursday morning briefing from the weather service said there is a Moderate Risk of a severe weather outbreak in the southern half of Arkansas, and that there will be a "significant threat" of tornadoes, widespread damaging winds of more than 80 mph, and baseball-sized hail there. All are possible. The Moderate Risk alert stretches from Texarkana up to Hot Springs.

Central and Southeast Arkansas are at an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms.

According to a radar model, the storm front is expected to enter the state around 7 p.m. It will move into the central part of the state around 11 p.m., before exiting the state about three hours later.

The storms are expected to bring several inches of rain through Friday morning. With the ground saturated in many areas, flash flooding is expected. Ongoing river flooding — especially in the White River Basin — will worsen with new river flooding possible in other basins.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the majority of the state through Friday morning.

Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph, are also possible over a large section of the state. Only Northwest Arkansas is not under a Wind Advisory.