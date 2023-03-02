Spa City shooting leaves 1 man dead

HOT SPRINGS -- A man died from an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday evening after a disturbance in the area between two apartment buildings at 740 Spring St. in Hot Springs, according to police news release on Wednesday.

Jayvian Daron Bright-Gillam, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, about 6:51 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a report of a disturbance and possible shooting at 740 Spring St.

Police found a man, later identified as Bright-Gillam, on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

"Officers immediately rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, however, Bright-Gillam was pronounced deceased on scene. The Criminal Investigations Division responded, assumed the case and conducted interviews," Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes said in the release.

Officers blocked off the crime scene in the courtyard area between the buildings housing apartments 21-25 and 25-30. National Park Service rangers and LifeNet medical personnel also responded.