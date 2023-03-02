State Medical Board chairman steps down following Medicaid fraud claims

Dr. Brian Hyatt stepped down as chairman of the Arkansas State Medical Board Thursday in a special meeting following "credible allegations of fraud," noted in a letter from the state's Office of Medicaid Inspector General.

Members of the board gathered online Thursday in a meeting with only one item on the agenda: "Discussion of Arkansas State Board's leadership."

The motion to approve Hyatt's request to step down as chairman and out of an executive role was approved unanimously.

Board members also decided that Dr. Rhys Barnman will take over as the interim chairman until an election to fill the seat is held in April.

According to the board Thursday, the vacant seats for vice chair and chair of the board will be voted on separate ballots in the April elections.

Prior coverage by a Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter states that "red flags" were discovered in Hyatt's use of Medicaid claims and process of billing for medical services. In Arkansas, Medicaid fraud resulting in an overpayment over $2,500 is a felony.

Another board member spoke Thursday, but did not identify himself, adding: "There's a process. He's going to go through the same process as everyone else and he's done the responsible thing of stepping aside as chair so that the board can continue to take care of the business we're supposed to without any distractions."

Barnman joined the discussion, asking Dr. Sylvia Simon how the board has handled instances like this in the past.

"We get these [allegations] periodically that are issues with an insurance company, being thrown off of an insurance company or income tax-evasion. Until they're convicted of a crime of some sort, we don't do anything with it except monitor the situation," Simon said. "If it's something that has resulted in arrest or could be a direct danger to patients like allegations of molesting patients in the office, substance abuse or things that would pose an immediate danger to patients or the public in general -- then you would consider something like an emergency order of suspension."

Hyatt, a psychiatrist out of Rogers, was appointed to the board in 2019 by former Governor Asa Hutchinson.

At this time, Hyatt has not been charged of any crimes.

The board said the investigation of Hyatt's allegations will continue and they will continue to monitor the situation.



