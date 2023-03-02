FOOTBALL

Hogs' Carter cleared

Arkansas defensive lineman Taurean Carter announced Wednesday he has been cleared for spring drills, which begin March 9.

The Mansfield, Texas, native was among the Razorbacks' spring standouts in 2022. But he injured his knee during the team's spring showcase last April 16 and missed the 2022 season.

"Today is one of the best days of my life," Carter wrote in a post to his Twitter account. "Thankful for the man above and my friends and family. President Carter has returned. Let's work."

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last May that Carter had undergone knee surgery.

In 2021, he played in 13 games and recorded 24 tackles, 3 tackles for lost yardage and 1 sack, which came during the Razorbacks' 16-13 win at LSU. Carter also broke up a pass against Texas.

-- Scottie Bordelon

GOLF

UALR men capture Lake Las Vegas title

A scorching 15-under par 273 in Wednesday's final round at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nev., lifted the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men to the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate title.

The Trojans finished at 20-under 844 over the 54-hole event, topping New Mexico State by seven shots and Long Beach State by 10. Arkansas State came in fourth place, posting a total of 6-over 870 for the tournament.

Among individuals, UALR's Jansen Smith finished second, posting a 10-under 206 for the week. The Trojans senior shot 5-under 67 Wednesday, but ended the event one shot behind winner Owen Stamper of Middle Tennessee State.

Magnus Lomholt finished sixth at 5-under 211, and he was joined in the top 10 by teammates Matteo Cristoni and Archie Smith. Both logged scores of 3-under 212.

Central Arkansas' Palmer McSpadden also endrf at 3-under. He was the only Bear under par and inside the top 40 as UCA came in 13th among 15 teams.

Jack Madden led the Red Wolves, finishing at 1-under 215 to tie for 15th. Teammates Luka Naglic and Thomas Schmidt posted scores of 1-over 217 to tie for 20th.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

ASU shifts weekend series vs. Missouri State

Arkansas State announced Wednesday that its three-game weekend series against Missouri State will begin Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader instead of Friday evening due to forecasts of inclement weather.

The series will begin at Jonesboro's Tomlinson Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the second game of the day beginning 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first. The series finale will go on as scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday.

-- Mitchell Gladstone