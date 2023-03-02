Super Quiz: Medical Matters

1. A contusion or -------- is a purple mark on your skin where you have been hit.
2. Hypertension is more commonly known by this term.
3. The ---------- is the transparent layer that covers the outside of your eye.
4. A -------- stone occurs when a solid piece of material develops in the urinary tract.
5. The fungal infection tinea pedis is commonly known as athlete's --------.
6. This form of indigestion causes a burning sensation in the chest.
7. Decompression sickness is also called generalized barotrauma or the --------.
8. ALS is also known as ------------ disease.
ANSWERS:
1. Bruise
2. High blood pressure
3. Cornea
4. Kidney
5. Foot
6. Heartburn
7. Bends
8. Lou Gehrig's