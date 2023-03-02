Super Quiz: Medical Matters

1. A contusion or -------- is a purple mark on your skin where you have been hit.

2. Hypertension is more commonly known by this term.

3. The ---------- is the transparent layer that covers the outside of your eye.

4. A -------- stone occurs when a solid piece of material develops in the urinary tract.

5. The fungal infection tinea pedis is commonly known as athlete's --------.

6. This form of indigestion causes a burning sensation in the chest.

7. Decompression sickness is also called generalized barotrauma or the --------.

8. ALS is also known as ------------ disease.

ANSWERS:

1. Bruise

2. High blood pressure

3. Cornea

4. Kidney

5. Foot

6. Heartburn

7. Bends

8. Lou Gehrig's