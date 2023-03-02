That’s one way to put it

Speaking of headlines that grab your attention, we saw this on CNN this week:

"Who's stopping the government from giving Americans relief from crushing student loans?"

The answer is Republicans and the courts. For the record, the piece was an opinion article and clearly labeled so. Credit where due.

But here is another way to write that headline, if we get a chance:

"Who's going to be forced to pay for student loans that these young people freely chose to take, in order to better their own educations?"

If the Biden administration slips this by the courts, and if the president is allowed to cancel most, part, or all of these student loans, how many taxpayers who didn't go to college are going to be asked to pay for those who did? The whole idea isn't especially progressive, now is it? And since Congress is supposed to weigh in on these matters, it might not even be constitutional.

But to know that, you'd have to look beyond the headlines.