3 members of Hot Springs drug trafficking group sentenced





Three members of a Hot Springs drug trafficking organization were sentenced Tuesday in Hot Springs to federal prison terms of 10, 15 and almost 20 years, respectively, for crimes related to meth distribution, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas.

Jose Luis Aguilar, 61, and Eric Alexi Aguilar, 25, both of Houston, Texas, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of aiding and abetting in the possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth.

James Franklin Wells Jr., 60, of Hot Springs, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of meth.

Jose Aguilar was sentenced to 19 years and seven months followed by five years of supervised release; Eric Aguilar was sentenced to 10 years followed by five years of supervised release; and Wells was sentenced to 15 years followed by four years of supervised release. All three will have to serve 85% of their sentences before they are eligible for parole.

All three were sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court, by Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey.

According to court documents, in 2020, DEA agents began investigating a drug trafficking organization operating within the Western District of Arkansas, Hot Springs Division. During the course of their investigation, they identified Jose Aguilar as the leader of this group, and said he regularly supplied narcotics to multiple dealers in the Hot Springs area between July 29, 2020, through at least Sept. 25, 2020.

The DEA, Homeland Security Investigations Little Rock, the Hot Springs Police Department, the 18th Judicial District East Drug Task Force and the Garland County prosecutor's office investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Achorn and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Daniels.