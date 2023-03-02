UAPB men’s capsule

UAPB men vs. Jackson State

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Jackson State 11-18, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 10-19, 6-10 SWAC

SERIES Jackson State leads 18-6

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, hbcugo.tv

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Jackson State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Coltie Young, 6-3, So.11.13.5

G Chase Adams, 5-8, Jr.7.92.4

F Zeke Cook, 6-6, So.7.15.6

F Ken Evans Jr., 6-5, So.10.74.5

F Romelle Mansel, 6-9, Jr.8.35.2

COACH Mo Williams (11-18 in first season at Jackson State, 24-53 in third season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Chris Greene, 6-8, Sr.11.94.0

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.5.05.4

G Trejon Ware, 5-9, So.4.72.1

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.17.84.8

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.12.94.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-43 in second season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Jackson StateUAPB

67.8Points for67.3

74.8Points against70.1

+1.3Rebound margin-1.7

-1.7Turnover margin+0.4

42.2FG pct.39.5

31.63-pt pct.32.1

67.2FT pct.72.8

CHALK TALK UAPB had a season-low three assists in its last game, a 78-74 loss to Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday. ... Jackson State has beaten UAPB 11 consecutive times, including 88-84 earlier this season. ... The Golden Lions' seven-game losing streak is their longest since they dropped their first seven contests of the 2021-22 season. ... Bethune-Cookman and Texas Southern hold a half-game lead on UAPB for seventh and eighth in the SWAC standings. The top eight teams advance to next week's league tournament in Birmingham, Ala.

-- Erick Taylor