UAPB WBB capsule

UAPB women vs. Jackson State

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Jackson State 18-8, 15-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 11-15, 9-7

SERIES Jackson State leads 18-6

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, hbcugo.tv

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Jackson State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jariyah Covington, 5-5, Sr.10.93.4

G Keshuna Luckett, 5-8, Sr.6.82.0

G Ti'lan Boler, 6-1, Jr.12.44.9

G Ja'Leah Hickmon, 6-0, So.1.62.7

C Angel Jackson, 6-6, Sr.9.67.1

COACH Tomekia Reed (96-45 in fifth season at Jackson State and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.9.46.2

F Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.9.16.5

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.10.84.8

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.9.12.7

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.8.15.2

COACH Dawn Thornton (34-71 in fourth season at UAPB, 76-128 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Jackson StateUAPB

69.3Points for65.3

59.5Points against67.7

+8.7Rebound margin+2.9

-1.4Turnover margin-1.4

41.9FG pct.40.3

32.13-pt pct.24.2

67.0FT pct.59.8

CHALK TALK Jackson State leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in several statistical categories, namely scoring (69.3 points per game) and rebounding (41.5 rpg). ... UAPB is in sixth place in the conference standings with two games to go. ... Coach Tomekia Reed has led Jackson State to four straight SWAC regular-season titles ... The Golden Lions have lost 10 consecutive games in the series and were held to 53 points during a 35-point loss to the Tigers on Feb. 6. ... Angel Jackson (Jackson State) and Maori Davenport (UAPB) are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the conference in rebounding.

-- Erick Taylor