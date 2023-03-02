Walmart partners for health initiative

Walmart said Tuesday that its new partnership with CareSource, a nonprofit managed-care company, aims to help reduce racial health inequities in underserved communities.

In a three-year agreement, the companies will use their combined resources to improve the health outcomes of individuals and communities, Walmart said.

"We're trying to close the gaps in care and promote positive health behavior change through holistic, culturally sustaining, high-quality health and wellness solutions," said Warren Moore, Walmart's vice president of social determinants of health.

Moore said CareSource, which administers Medicaid, Medicare and other health plan benefits and services, is the ideal partner for the initiative.

Their first projects are in Ohio, where Walmart community health workers will focus on conditions related to heart disease. They'll perform health risk and social needs assessments and connect CareSource members to community resources.

The partners will also work on a maternal and child health program in Georgia, which has the nation's second-highest maternal mortality rate.