13 students arrested in Hall High melee

Little Rock police on Thursday afternoon arrested 13 students at Hall High School after a brawl sent another student to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the school, located at 6700 H St., around 12:28 p.m. and found several fights in progress, a tweet from police stated. In addition to the injured student, some property was damaged.

The ages and sexes of the students involved were not available, but police spokesman Mark Edwards said he thought the participants were a mix of males and females. He couldn't say for sure what led to the fight.

The scuffle caused the school to go into a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon, said Pamela Smith, Little Rock School District's communications director.

Classes resumed after police and school security got the fighting under control, Smith said, but some students called their parents to come get them, and parents were permitted to pick up their students if they wanted.

One arrested student faces a charge of inciting a riot, a felony, while the 12 others face misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, the police tweet states.

The students involved will be disciplined according to the law and the school district's student handbook, Smith said.