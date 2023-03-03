1A BOYS: Shirley’s ‘team ball’ philosophy upends Wonderview; Marked Tree, Clarendon advance

OZARK -- All five starters were in double digits for the Shirley Blue Devils and it added up to a big first-round win on Thursday.

Shirley never trailed and answered every challenge by Wonderview in a 77-60 win in the Class A boys state tournament at Ozark Activity Center.

Shirley (32-6) broke out to a 10-2 lead five minutes into the game, led 15-5 after a quarter, went up 28-7 midway of the second quarter and led 36-19 at the half.

Arick Newell scored two baskets inside early and added a free throw after being fouled on the second one for a 10-2 lead. He also added a score off an offensive rebound to end the quarter for a 15-5 lead.

"Our offensive game plan was get the ball down low to our big man," Shirley Coach Jace Bradley said. "That opened up everything from the outside. We made shots."

Twin brothers Taylor and Tyler Spencer and guard Hogan Little combined for nine three-pointers to go with Newell's inside scoring.

"That's a coach's nightmare," Wonderview Coach Jerod Squires said. "We've had three good days of practices. We knew what we wanted to do. We missed a bump shot, and they hit a three-pointer to start the game and they jumped out to the lead pretty quick. That settles the nerves for them."

Defensively, Shirley also held high-scoring Sam Reynolds without a basket for the first 12 minutes of the game. Reynolds missed all six of his first-quarter shots and managed just two free throws in the first quarter and two more in the second quarter before driving for a bucket with 3:44 left in the first half.

Reynolds finished the half with a flurry to narrow Shirley's 24-point lead down to 17 with a 6-0 run.

Reynolds scored 15 points in the third quarter in his usual variety of ways. He hit two threes, flashed for a steal and converted a layup, drove the baseline for a bucket, and grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for a basket that helped Wonderview trim the deficit to 54-36 after three quarters.

His three-pointer with 2:30 left had Wonderview within, 61-51, and his three free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt cut it to 67-57 with 1:30 left.

Taylor Spencer, who hit an acrobatic long two-point bucket to end the third quarter, hit two free throws, and Little hit five free throws all in the final 90 seconds to keep Wonderview at bay.

Little finished with 19 points, Newell 18, Tyler Spencer 16, Taylor Spencer 13, and Hunter Bradford 11.

Reynolds finished with 42 points, hitting 13-of-23 shots from the floor and 13-of-14 from the free-throw line. He also had nine rebounds.

Reynolds scored 2,794 points in his career, which is a school record and fourth most in state history according to the Arkansas Activities Association Record Book.

MARKED TREE 56, THE NEW SCHOOL 54

The Indians won a back-and-forth game with the final three points to advance to the semifinals.

Kenyon Carter scored inside for a 55-54 lead and after a turnover Dony Childs followed with a single free throw with 18 seconds left.

The New School missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer.

Carter finished with 23 points for Marked Tree (28-3) with Childs adding 11.

Evan Goldman scored 18 points for The New School (35-6) with Quuintus McNeal adding 16 and Will Sturner 14.

CLARENDON 57, CONCORD 54

Jaxon Hampton scored eight of Clarendon's 12 points in the final quarter as the Lions held on for the first-round win.

Hampton finished with 12 points, Titus Lee scored 15 and London Hunter 13 for Clarendon (19-6).

Concord led 14-11 after a quarter, Clarendon took a 29-27 halftime advantage and led 45-41 after three quarters.

Eli Tate scored 20 points, including 15 in the second half for Concord (27-11).