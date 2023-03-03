1A GIRLS: Rural Special takes control in second half to top Nemo-Vista

OZARK -- The final game of the first round of the girls Class 1A state tournament was definitely a tale of two halves, and the Rural Special Lady Rebels won the most important half.

Rural Special wiped out a 16-point second-quarter deficit with a big second half for a 52-41 win over Nemo Vista on Thursday afternoon at the Ozark Athletic Center.

Senior team captain Kylan Stevens paced the second-half effort with 18 points in the third quarter and 29 for the game after being held to a basket and a free throw in the first half.

"I felt pressured and seniority started kicking in," Stevens said. "We stuck together and we pulled through."

Stevens, who started on the 2021 state championship team, scored consecutive baskets inside to start the Lady Rebels (18-15) on a 13-0 run over a three-minute span to start the second half.

"I made a shot right out of the half, and it really boosted my confidence," Stevens said. "Then, I started building the team up more which I should have done the first half. One thing led to another and we caught up."

Rayleigh Turner hit a three-pointer, Stevens added a three-pointer from the corner, and Riely Sutterfield banked in a three-pointer to trim Nemo-Vista's lead to 27-24.

Stevens added another three-pointer and a conventional three-point play in the quarter, scoring off an offensive rebound and adding a free throw.

She ended the quarter with consecutive baskets to tie the game at 35-35.

"I just told the girls at halftime that we're in the state tournament and we're not going to lay down," Rural Special Coach Hansel Bowman said. "We're going to play as hard as we can, and if it's not good enough then it's not good enough. Credit to them. They believed and kept playing when we were down. It was a great response to adversity."

Addy Peebles opened the fourth quarter with a basket inside as Nemo-Vista went up, 37-35, but Rural Special scored eight consecutive points.

Stevens started the run with a free throw, then added another three-point play for Rural Special's first lead at 39-37 with 5:24 left.

Turner added two free throws and then dished to Kendall Kocher, who converted a layup for a 43-37 advantage.

Nemo-Vista (22-19) led 13-6 after a quarter and 19-11 before ending the half with an 8-0 flurry for a 27-11 halftime lead.

Peebles led Nemo-Vista with 14 points, including 10 in the first half, and Kailynn Garis added 13.

NORFORK 62, SACRED HEART 38

The reigning state champion opened state tournament play with a solid performance.

Norfork (30-7) led 15-9 after a quarter, 27-15 at the half, opened the second half with a 7-0 run and led 42-20 after three quarters before putting the game away with 20 points in the final quarter.

Keely Blanchard scored 14 of her 23 points in the final half. Kiley Alman added 18 points on 6 three-pointers, and Liza Shaddy 13.

Sacred Heart (20-12) was led by Ayla Hoelzman with 12 points. Emma Dold added 10 points.

MAMMOTH SPRING 68, TAYLOR 37

The Lady Bears rolled into the semifinals behind 43 first-half points in the second-round win on Thursday night.

Sara Crowe capped the first half with a three-point play, scoring inside and adding the free throw for a 43-26 lead.

She finished with 11 points, all in the first half. Brynn Washam scored 16 points with 13 in the second half when Mammoth Spring opened a 60-35 lead.

Tay Davis scored 20 points, hitting two first-quarter three-pointers. Laney Young added 10 points.

Mammoth Spring (36-4) led 23-12 after a quarter.

Maggie McHenry scored 13 points to lead Taylor (24-7).