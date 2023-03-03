6A STATE BASKETBALL: Conway, Little Rock Central set stage for third meeting after posting quarterfinal victories

ROGERS -- Conway still enjoyed a comfortable lead early in the fourth quarter Thursday afternoon, but Coach Ashley Hutchcraft started to see something she didn't like.

So she called time and yelled to her players to "Get over here!"

The Lady Wampus Cats then ran off eight consecutive points and advanced to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals with a 69-45 victory over Fayetteville in Mountie Arena.

"They're a responsive team," Hutchcraft said. "They're pleasers, and four of them are seniors. They've been in this moment, so usually when it gets to that moment they respond.

"That's the good thing about this team. They're coachable, and they want to do the right thing."

Conway (26-5) showed little rust from going a week without a game, even though Fayetteville (17-14) took a 4-3 lead on Jayla Johnson's basket with 5:45 left in the first quarter. Stanford signee Chloe Clardy scored the next seven points to spark a 15-3 run, and the Lady Wampus Cats enjoyed a 17-7 lead before Whitney Brown hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Conway picked up where it left off in the second quarter with another 12-3 spurt and extended its lead to 29-13 at the midway point after another basket by Clardy, who finished with 22 points. The Lady Wampus Cats owned a 35-20 halftime cushion, and it grew to 59-33 at the end the third quarter before later making it 67-37 midway through the fourth quarter on Alexis Cox's basket.

"Honestly, it was better than I expected," Hutchcraft said of her team's performance. "We had a really good warmup. We always talk about winning the day and had a shootaround here.

"It took us just a little bit to get our three-point shot down, but once one of them went in, I felt like it was contagious. I think our energy was coming from our defense, whether we were in a man or in the zone. We were able to get a lot of energy off that."

Savannah Scott added 12 points and Emerie Bohanon 11 for Conway, which advances to Saturday's noon semifinal game against Little Rock Central.

Whitney Brown finished with 20 points and Maiesha Washington 10 to lead Fayetteville, which lost senior guard Wynter Beck with an apparent knee injury in the closing seconds of the first quarter and never returned.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 57, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 49

Jordan Marshall scored 10 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter and guided the Lady Tigers to a win over Northside, setting up their third meeting this season with Conway.

Central (19-11) never trailed, scoring 14 unanswered points a 19-8 lead on Marshall's basket with 4:37 before halftime. Northside (23-6) outscored the Lady Tigers 20-9 in the third quarter and pulled within 37-36 on Karys Washington's goal with 14.1 seconds remaining.

The Lady Bears were still within striking distance when Erianna Gooden's three-pointer made it a 41-39 game with 6:06 left to play, but she picked up her fifth foul and left the game moments later. Central seized the opportunity and scored eight consecutive points to push its lead back into double digits, with Taylor Day-Davis' score making it 49-39 with 3:48 remaining.

Day-Davis was the only other Lady Tiger in double figures with 10. Washington, Northside's only senior, finished with 21 points, while Cherish Blackmon added 10.