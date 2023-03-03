Arkansas Film Society to screen ‘Llego Hoy’

The Arkansas Cinema Society has had a strong start to the year.

They've showcased a variety of locally produced feature films, including "Paw Paw Land" and "You Have No Idea." They're sponsoring filmmaking seminars at the University of Arkansas, and soon their filmmaking lab for young girls will start up, along with monthly filmmaker meet and greets. Their next big event is coming up on Thursday at the Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater as the ACS presents the Arkansas-made, Spanish language film "Llego Hoy," a feature length film directed by Latino filmmaker David C. Cruz.

I first met Cruz a few years ago in the screenwriting class I taught at the University of Central Arkansas. He seemed to understand the fundamentals of how to construct a coherent script and even his early short films as a freshman and sophomore were leaps and bounds better than those of his fellow classmates. One of his earlier films at UCA was a 15-minute film called "Unos Huevos," about a young boy who decides to skip his trumpet lessons only to have his trumpet stolen from him. While the plot sounds simple, it is packed with raw emotion, feelings of sadness and regret. The short proves Cruz has the potential to be a master craftsman.

I recently sat down with my former student to get the skinny on his new film. He says his family moved to Arkansas from Los Angeles when he was a kid. He has fond memories of going to the cinema as a child, but it wasn't a luxury that his family could often afford. When they could, the experience was magical.

He became obsessed with movie trailers. He tried to deconstruct them, figuring out how these three-minute ads could evoke enough emotion to cause people to flock to theaters.

He chose to study editing at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, later transferring to UCA to round out his filmmaking education. He told me that he misses school. He said the classes and the professors were great, but the thing he missed most was the ability to network with fellow students, to work on each other's films and to see each other grow as artists. Now Cruz is living up in Northwest Arkansas trying to get on as many professional sets as possible. He told me he's been a production assistant on a few big movies, and that he takes every chance he gets to try to learn something, either by studying the actors or the director or the cinematographer. His education as a filmmaker is never finished.

His newest film, "Llego Hoy," which translates to "he has arrived," is Cruz's first feature length film. It was pieced together with a small budget over the course of a few years. He was able to convince his fellow UCA graduates to help crew the film, and even cast his mother and father in the two lead roles. The one rule that Cruz set for himself when tackling the script was to write a story that utilized his surroundings. It takes place mostly in a handful of locations, including a trailer park and upholstery workshop. The plot is uniquely Latino. A depressed mother waits for her adult son to be smuggled across the border, but a stranger comes in his place. She then feels an obligation to care for the stranger, but as time passes some dark family secrets are revealed

"I had a chip on my shoulder when I wrote this," Cruz says. "I was really ticked off every time the culture was depicted in stereotypes, reflected on the screen. And I hate using this phrase, but I have to use it, but it's trauma porn. And people are zombified by it and delude themselves into thinking that it's good storytelling.

"There's a lot of really cool stories that we can tell with our culture if we dig deep, but that would require some research and not just looking at things that are on the surface."

People who cross the border don't always expect the grass to be greener, he says. They don't expect the United States to be the answer to all their problems. A lot of them just come here to work.

The movie feels reminiscent of a lot of Italian neorealist films from the '50s, but it also has a modern sensibility more in common with the films of Ramin Bahrani, who turns his camera on to populations that are underrepresented in cinema. Cruz uses mostly nonprofessional actors but is able to somehow pull genuinely emotional performances from the entire cast. There's also this foreboding sense of dread and despair that casts itself over the film. It's managed in such a delicate manner that you're able to feel the pain and anger and fear in each character. "Llego Hoy" is easily one of the best films that has come from UCA alumni.

"Llego Hoy" premieres at the Ron Robinson Theater on Thursday and will be followed by a Q&A session with the director. Tickets are $12 and more information is available at arkansascinemasociety.org/programs/llego-hoy.