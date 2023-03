Hot Springs, 1919: On this card of the Superior Bathhouse was penciled, "This is where I take baths. I am getting a little better I think, I just started in and think I will get all right here." Built in 1916 for $68,000, the bathhouse replaced an earlier Superior. Closed in 1983, today it has been revived as a brewpub and eatery.

