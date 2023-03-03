Arkansas State Capitol news in brief: Bill to cut jobless aid heads to governor

Cut in jobless aid goes to governor

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday sent the governor a bill that would reduce the amount of a time a person may receive unemployment benefits from four months to three months and cut unemployment insurance taxes.

The Senate voted 29-3 to approve House Bill 1430 by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs.

The legislation would drop the state's new employer tax from 2.9% to 1.9%. It also would cut the unemployment tax stabilization rate from 0.20% to 0.125% in fiscal 2024. In fiscal year 2025, the stabilization rate would drop to 0.1%.

The bill also would reduce the assessed penalty rate on employers who fail to make unemployment-related payments on time from 14% to 10%. Arkansas unemployment insurance tax rates range from 0.1% to 5%, plus the stabilization rate in effect for the current year. The tax is computed on the wages paid to each employee on a calendar quarter basis, according to the Division of Workforce Services website.

The measure would provide an unemployment insurance tax cut of $31 million, and the state's unemployment insurance trust fund has a balance of more than $900 million, said Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, who is the Senate sponsor of HB1430.

-- Michael R. Wickline and Will Langhorne

Trafficking-suit bill clears Senate

A bill intended to allow victims of human trafficking to sue their abusers without having to meet criminal law standards zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Thursday.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send Senate Bill 282 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain Home, to the House for further consideration.

The bill would permit a human trafficking victim to bring a civil case in state court against a person or entity who knew "or should have known that the individual was or would be subjected to any form of trafficking." The person or entity also would have had to have caused, been responsible for, benefited financially from or received something of value from the human trafficking incident.

Irvin said her bill mirrors standards used in federal anti-trafficking laws.

The legislation would protect hotels and motels against insurance policy coverage exclusion based on intentional conduct. Irvin said her bill would apply the general negligence standard of "knew or should have known," which hotels and motels use for insuring against other risks, to trafficking.

The bill includes language specifying the fault of "a victim of human trafficking shall not be apportioned against the victim of human trafficking" in a civil case.

--- Michael R. Wickline and Will Langhorne

Vincent Parks Act awaits signature

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday sent the governor a bill that would require state fitness instructors to complete training on how to recognize and respond to certain health conditions.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve House Bill 1458 by Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, which would create the Vincent Parks Act. The bill is intended to honor Parks, a Jonesboro police officer who died after training in extreme heat at the state police academy.

The bill would require physical fitness instructors responsible for training law enforcement officers, firefighters and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers to receive certification on recognizing and managing dehydration and concussions. Instructors also would have to complete training on environmental issues that could threaten the health or safety of a person by causing heat exhaustion or sudden cardiac arrest.

It would require physical fitness instructors to remove any cadet or officer who faints, loses consciousness or exhibits warning signs of cardiac arrest from training. A cadet or officer would be barred from returning to training until cleared in writing by a licensed physician.

An instructor acting in good faith would not be liable for any act or omission under the bill unless the fault is intentional, reckless or grossly negligent.

--- Michael R. Wickline

Creation of 2 jobs get's panel's OK

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday approved Arkansas State University's request to create a dean of veterinary medicine post with a maximum-authorized salary of $350,000 a year as well as the state Department of Commerce's request to create the state's chief workforce officer position with a pay range of $149,862 to $181,500 a year, retroactive to Feb. 9.

Arkansas State University Executive Vice Chancellor Len Frey said in a letter dated Feb. 15 to state Division of Higher Education Director Maria Markham that a dean of veterinary medicine is needed for ASU to implement a College of Veterinary Medicine, which is needed to meet the demand for veterinarians in Arkansas and the national shortage.

The state Department of Commerce requested the creation of a post for the state's chief workforce officer to coordinate, manage and direct Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' workforce development policies and career education strategy for the state, Department of Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald said in a letter dated Feb. 9 to the state's personnel administrator, Kay Barnhill.

On Feb. 9, Sanders announced the creation of a new workforce cabinet that will advise her on how to best spend public dollars to train and educate Arkansans for their careers, and that Mike Rogers, senior director of maintenance and refrigeration at Tyson Foods, will serve as the governor's chief workforce officer. Rogers' base salary is $167,000 a year, retroactive to Feb. 9, said Department of Commerce Chief of Staff Jim Hudson.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate likes votes on ad, promo taxes

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would require voter approval of any new advertising and promotion taxes or any increase in existing advertising and promotion taxes.

The Senate voted 31-0 to send House Bill 1027 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, to the governor.

The bill won't affect existing advertising and promotion taxes, said Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, the Senate sponsor of HB1027.

-- Michael R. Wickline

House backs study of state spaceport

The House on Thursday advanced a bill that would allow state officials to conduct a feasibility study for the development of a spaceport if funding becomes available.

House Bill 1499 by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, advanced to the Senate with a vote of 89-3. The measure would permit the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to study the potential market and interest in a state spaceport.

Arkansas' central location in the United States makes it an ideal site for launching satellites and other space missions. The state's relatively low population density also makes it an attractive location for a spaceport, Pilkington said while speaking on the House floor.

The bill does not allocate any funds for a potential study. Lawmakers would have to pass a separate appropriation to fund the study. Federal grants also may be available for the work, Pilkington said.

He said he expects the study would cost roughly $900,000.

If funding becomes available, state officials would have to complete the feasibility study by Jan. 1, 2024.

-- Will Langhorne