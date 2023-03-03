The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 2, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-22-204. Chris P. Corbitt, Esq. v. Pulaski County Jail; Eric Higgins, in His Official Capacity as Pulaski County Sheriff; and Barry Hyde, in His Official Capacity as Pulaski County Judge, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed. Wood, Womack, and Webb, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-22-120. Eric Gillette v. City of Fort Smith, Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part with instructions. Kemp, C.J., and Wood and Wynne, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-22-326. Gerber Products Company v. Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, PLLC, and Byron Freeland, from the United States District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas. Decision to answer certified question rescinded. Hudson, J., concurs. Baker and Womack, JJ., dissent.