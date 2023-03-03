Arkansas to host top football talent

Arkansas continues to bring top talent in for visits and Saturday is no different with numerous highly touted recruits expected to be in Fayetteville.

• 2025 safety Omarion Robinson, 6-0, 175 pounds, of LR Parkview

Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, TCU, USC, Ole Miss, Utah, Louisville, others

Rating: On3.com 4-star

Noteworthy: Mother and other family members are Razorback fans.

• 2024 LSU linebacker commit Xavier Atkins, 6-1, 205 pounds, of Humble (Texas) Summer Creek,

Offers: Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma State, others

Rating: ESPN 4-star, No. 22 linebacker and No. 274 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class; No. 6 recruit in Texas.

Noteworthy: Recruited by Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

• 2025 defensive tackle Dilan Battle, 6-3, 315 pounds, of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview

Offers: Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and Miami.

Rating: N/A

• 2025 defensive lineman Julian ‘Juju’ Marks, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Overland Park (Kan.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Offers: Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, others

Rating: N/A

• 2024 safety KJ Bolden, 6-0, 185 pounds, of Buford, Ga.

Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, others.

Rating: ESPN 5-star, No. 1 safety and No. 3 overall prospect in the nation.

Noteworthy: Recruited by Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson at UCF and Florida State.

• 2024 safety Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-11, 185 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas

Offers: Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kansas State, others.

Rating: ESPN 4-star, No. 20 safety, No. 279 overall prospect in the nation; No. 47 recruit in Texas.

Noteworthy: Three previous visits to Arkansas, and his cousin attends UA.

• 2024 defensive back Marcus Dawson Jr., 6-1, 180 pounds, of Baton Rouge (La.) Lab University

Offers: Louisiana-Monroe, Grambling State.

Rating: On3.com 3-star, No. 85 cornerback and No. 18 prospect in Louisiana.

• 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, of Bentonville

Offers: Arkansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Colorado State, Arkansas State, Purdue.

Rating: On3.com 3-star, No. 80 wide receiver in the nation and No. 8 recruit in Arkansas.

Noteworthy: Received Arkansas offer during Jan. 21 visit.

• 2025 cornerback Zadian Gentry, 6-1, 170 pounds, of McKinney, Texas

Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Purdue, SMU, others.

Rating: N/A

Noteworthy: Head coach Marcus Shavers was a defensive lineman at Arkansas 2005-07.

• 2024 DB Dakories Moment, 5-11, 170 pounds of Fort Worth (Texas) Brewer

Offer: UNLV

Rating: N/A

• 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185 pounds, of Central Arkansas Christian

Offers: Illinois, Central Arkansas

Rating: N/A

Noteworthy: Excellent pitcher with 90 mph fastball.

• 2024 LB Brian Huff, 6-3, 225 pounds, of Valley View

Offers: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Notre Dame,Mississippi State, others.

Rating: Consensus 4-star.

Noteworthy: Previously visited the Razorbacks three times.

• 2025 receiver-safety Jacoby Wade, 5-10, 170 pounds, of Conway

Offers: N/A

Rating: N/A

• 2026 offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, 6-8, 275 pounds, of Nixa, Mo

Offers: Texas A&M, Miami, Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State.

Rating: N/A

Noteworthy: 33 ACT score; First-Team Maxpreps Freshman All-American.

• 2026 DB Tay Lockett, 6-0, 165 pounds, of San Diego University City

Offers: Southern Cal, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas A&M, others.

Rating: N/A

Noteworthy: First-Team Maxpreps Freshman All-American; mother is an Arkansas native and there are several in-state family members who are Razorback fans.

• 2024 offensive lineman Qauayaser Whitehead, 6-3, 315 pounds, of Conway

Offers: N/A

Rating: N/A

Noteworthy: Has a 6-10 wingspan.

• 2024 RB-LB Desmond Davidson, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Conway

Offers: N/A

Rating: N/A

• 2027 defensive back-receiver Jerry Outhouse Jr. 5-11, 145 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Brewer

Offers: N/A

Rating: N/A

• 2024 defensive back Jonathan Kabeya, 5-11, 170 pounds, of Colleyville (Texas) Byron Nelson

Offers: BYU, Texas Tech, Arizona State

Rating: On3.com 3-star

• 2024 quarterback Donovyn Omolo, 6-2, 205 pounds, of Conway

Offers: N/A

Rating: N/A